Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market to grow by USD 8.9 billion between 2022 to 2027, Rising Number of Road Accidents to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle roadside assistance market size is expected to grow by USD 8.90 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.95% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles), Service (Towing, Tire replacement, Fuel delivery, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising number of road accidents drives the vehicle roadside assistance market. There are thousands of people worldwide die in car accidents every year. Furthermore, factors like passengers not wearing seatbelts in automobiles or protective gear on motorcycles drive the high fatality conversion rate. For instance, around 75% of reported motorcycle crashes result in injury or death, which showcases the high demand for vehicle roadside assistance services. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the vehicle roadside assistance market during the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2023-2027

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market: Segment Overview

This market research report segments the vehicle roadside assistance market by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles), Service (Towing, Tire replacement, Fuel delivery, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By application, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Passenger cars include variants that have internal combustion engines, as well as electric powertrain vehicles. The rising demand for these vehicles is expected to fuel the passenger car segment of the vehicle roadside assistance market during the forecast period. The high sales of premium-segment passenger cars, along with improved mileage and long-range capacity provided by electric vehicles, are also expected to drive the growth of the vehicle roadside assistance market.

Geography Overview:

Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe.

Key Factors driving market growth -

Rising number of road accidents

Increasing availability of app-driven services

Aging vehicle fleet with a massive number of vehicles in use

Recent trends influencing the market-

Rising demand for vehicle connectivity solutions is an emerging vehicle roadside assistance market trend. Automobile manufacturers outfit their vehicles with advanced connectivity solutions.

Major challenges hindering the market growth-

The high cost of vehicle roadside services challenges the growth of the vehicle roadside assistance market.

What are the key data covered in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including AA Ltd., Agero Inc., ALD SA , Allianz SE, American Automobile Association Inc., ARC Europe SA, AutoVantage, Best Roadside Service, Camping World Holdings Inc., Falck Danmark AS, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Honk Technologies Inc., Paragon Motor Club Inc., Prime Assistance Inc., RAC Group Holdings Ltd., Roda Assistance Pvt. Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., SOS International AS, The Allstate Corp., Uber Technologies Inc.

Company landscape and analysis including AA Ltd., Agero Inc., ALD SA , Allianz SE, American Automobile Association Inc., ARC Europe SA, AutoVantage, Best Roadside Service, Camping World Holdings Inc., Falck Danmark AS, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Honk Technologies Inc., Paragon Motor Club Inc., Prime Assistance Inc., RAC Group Holdings Ltd., Roda Assistance Pvt. Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., SOS International AS, The Allstate Corp., Uber Technologies Inc.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AA Ltd., Agero Inc., ALD SA, Allianz SE, American Automobile Association Inc., ARC Europe SA, AutoVantage, Best Roadside Service, Camping World Holdings Inc., Falck Danmark AS, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Honk Technologies Inc., Paragon Motor Club Inc., Prime Assistance Inc., RAC Group Holdings Ltd., Roda Assistance Pvt. Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., SOS International AS, The Allstate Corp., and Uber Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

