Vehicle Thefts Continue to Increase to Near-Record Highs in 2023

News provided by

National Insurance Crime Bureau

11 Oct, 2023, 16:08 ET

October is National Crime Prevention Month

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The United States continues to be plagued by near-record levels of vehicle thefts, according to a new report released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's not-for-profit association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime. The report showed that nearly 500,000 vehicles were reported stolen nationwide in the first half of 2023, marking an increase of more than two percent compared to the first half of 2022. Illinois represented the largest increase in vehicle thefts of any state at 38 percent, followed by New York with a 20 percent increase and Ohio with a 15 percent increase over the first half of 2022. The report was released to coincide with National Crime Prevention Month, which shines a spotlight on crime prevention and personal safety every October.

Continue Reading
1st Half 2023 Vehicle Theft Stats
1st Half 2023 Vehicle Theft Stats

"Vehicle thefts increased to near-record highs in the United States last year, and unfortunately, current trends indicate total thefts this year may surpass 2022," said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.  "With little deterrent to stop these criminal actors, law enforcement agencies and communities will continue to suffer."

Analyzing data from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), NICB's report showed that between January and July 2023, vehicle thefts totaled more than 80,000 thefts per month and peaked in May with 87,993 vehicles reported stolen to law enforcement.

The top 10 states with the highest rates of vehicle theft for the first half of 2023 were:

*Law enforcement agencies may still be entering thefts for the first half of 2023, so these numbers may change.

"The good news is there are several proactive and commonsense steps consumers can take to help deter vehicle theft, including the most important, which is to never leave your keys or key fob in the car," said Glawe. "Always lock the doors and roll up your windows and never leave valuables in plain sight; instead place them in your trunk or out of sight."

For additional tips or information, visit www.NICB.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau

Also from this source

NICB Pushes D.C. Lawmakers to Crack Down on Fake Vehicle Tags

NICB Pushes D.C. Lawmakers to Crack Down on Fake Vehicle Tags

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing...
National Insurance Crime Bureau Names Rich DiZinno as General Counsel

National Insurance Crime Bureau Names Rich DiZinno as General Counsel

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.