Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market to record USD 8.85 Bn growth; North America to have 35% market share -- Technavio

The global vehicle to grid chargers market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors. The competition among vendors is limited. any vendors are partners in various demonstration projects funded by governments for the development of VGI technologies and to test the feasibility of VGI projects. In addition, they are developing standards for improving interoperability. Since the technology is still in the development stage, new vendors with specialized products can enter the market and gain some market shares.

The ability to meet the growing demand for electricity has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high dependency on governments for planning and investment might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies ABB Ltd., Cenex, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, EVTEC AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Magnum CAP, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Moixa Energy Holdings Ltd., Nissan Motor GB Ltd., Nuvve Holding Corp., Renault sas, Shell plc, The Mobility House GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp, UK Power Networks Operations Ltd., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., and OVO Group Ltd. as major market participants.

Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global vehicle to grid chargers market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential Chargers



Commercial Chargers

The residential chargers segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing awareness about alternative energy sources.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will dominate market growth, occupying 35% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for the vehicle to grid chargers in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vehicle to grid chargers market report covers the following areas:

Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the vehicle to grid chargers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vehicle to grid chargers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vehicle to grid chargers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vehicle to grid chargers market vendors

Vehicle To Grid Chargers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Cenex, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, EVTEC AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Magnum CAP, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Moixa Energy Holdings Ltd., Nissan Motor GB Ltd., Nuvve Holding Corp., Renault sas, Shell plc, The Mobility House GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp, UK Power Networks Operations Ltd., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., and OVO Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

