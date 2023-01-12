Vehicle to grid market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global vehicle-to-grid market size is estimated to grow by USD 29,788.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Vehicle to grid market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vehicle to Grid Market 2023-2027

The global vehicle-to-grid market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Vehicle to grid market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Vehicle to grid market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (power electronics and software), vehicle type (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the power electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing launch of EVs with vehicle-to-grid capabilities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the launch of V2F EV charging packages by leading vendors is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global vehicle-to-grid market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global vehicle-to-grid market.

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the leading market for vehicle-to-grid in North America . This growth is attributed to rapid investments in the development and deployment of vehicle-to-grid infrastructure. This was coupled with aggressive government strategies and targets to stimulate sales of BEVs and PHEVs in the region. Integrating EVs into the grid can save costs for utilities as well as help offset the overall ownership cost for EV owners

Vehicle to grid market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by improvements in EV battery technologies.

The rising adoption of EVs is pushing the existing technologies to the extreme limits of their functionalities.

Significant investments are being made in R&D to increase the energy density of batteries and also to reduce their costs.

This is resulting in the development of higher-capacity batteries for EVs, which is creating the need for better energy storage options and facilitating easy grid integration.

Such developments are positively influencing the growth of the global vehicle-to-grid market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in the number of EV charging stations is identified as the key trend in the market.

The number of charging EV charging stations is increasing exponentially across the world.

Governments are introducing incentives and subsidies on EV charging stations to improve transportation electrification.

This is evident in regions such as Asia and Europe owing to cost reductions and entrepreneurial development in these regions.

and owing to cost reductions and entrepreneurial development in these regions. Thus, the increasing number of EV charging stations is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Interoperability issues are challenging the growth of the market.

Different components, standards, and architecture that exist in the grid technology are designed independently by different organizations.

This makes some of the components and technologies to be not fully compatible with other technologies.

This limits the capabilities of charging stations at the time of integration with the grid.

Such interoperability challenges are hindering the growth of the global vehicle-to-grid market.

What are the key data covered in this vehicle-to-grid market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vehicle-to-grid market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vehicle to grid market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vehicle-to-grid market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vehicle-to-grid market vendors

Vehicle To Grid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29788.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AC Propulsion Inc., ChargePoint Inc., Continental AG, Coritech Services, Edison International, Fermata LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nuvve Holding Corp., OVO Energy Ltd, Renault SAS, Tesla Inc., TransnetBW GmbH, Ford Motor Co., Qualcomm Inc., and Wallbox N.V. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

