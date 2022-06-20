Vehicle to Grid Market: North America to Occupy 33% Market Share|Power Electronics Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Vehicle To Grid Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the vehicle-to-grid market by Technology (power electronics and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The vehicle to grid market share growth by the power electronic segment will be significant for revenue generation. The sales of drive systems will increase exponentially during the forecast period. This is due to car manufacturers such as Nissan, Honda, and Tesla planning to launch EVs with vehicle grid capabilities.

Vehicle to Grid Market: Improvements in EV battery technology to drive growth

Improvements in EV battery technology are a key driving factor impacting the global vehicle to grid market growth. The global rise in the number of EVs is driven by the need for energy independence and support by governments. With the increase in the adoption of EVs, existing technologies are being pushed to the limits of their functionalities. Therefore, a high amount of investments is being made in R&D.

Over the years, technological advancements in EVs have enabled the reduction of battery costs while increasing their energy densities. Moreover, improvements in energy density in EVs result in higher capacity batteries. The growing number of EVs has resulted in infrastructure for battery charging that is widespread and easily available. Better energy storage options and easy integration into the grid are driving the need for grid integration

.Some vendors are focusing on opening new EV battery facilities. For instance, in December 2019 , General Motors announced the setting up of a joint venture with South Korea's LG Chem to mass-produce batteries for electric cars. Both companies plan to invest a total of $2.3 billion to build a new facility, which will be located in Lordstown, Ohio , US.

Vehicle To Grid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.28% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 45.12 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AC Propulsion Inc., Coritech Services, Daimler AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., NUVVE Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Power electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Power electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Power electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 24: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 36: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 37: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 38: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 39: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 40: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 41: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AC Propulsion Inc.

Exhibit 42: AC Propulsion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 43: AC Propulsion Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 44: AC Propulsion Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Coritech Services

Exhibit 45: Coritech Services - Overview



Exhibit 46: Coritech Services - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Coritech Services - Key offerings

10.5 Daimler AG

10.6 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 53: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 54: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 55: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 64: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Liikennevirta Oy Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Liikennevirta Oy Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Liikennevirta Oy Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Liikennevirta Oy Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 NUVVE Corp.

Exhibit 69: NUVVE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: NUVVE Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: NUVVE Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 72: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Qualcomm Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 77: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

