Vehicle Tracking Device Market to Cross USD 3 Bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle tracking device market is poised to rise from $600 million in 2018 to over $3 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for advanced fleet management solutions to reduce the fleet operating expenditure.

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) segment in vehicle tracking device market are expected to show significant growth rate of over 25% during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of road accidents on highways.

The large fleet operators are looking for solutions to remotely monitor their fleet operations. These systems help fleet companies to track their fleet remotely by informing key parameters such as fuel consumption, driver behavior, and engine parameters. These systems also help logistics & transportation companies to reduce the total cost of ownership by enhancing mobile device visibility, safety, and uptime.

The adoption of wireless vehicle tracking device market is increasing due to its low power and compactness. The wireless vehicle tracking devices work on batteries that can operate for longer hours. These devices also have inbuilt GSM antennas that reduce their overall size due to the elimination of external antennas and wiring. The compact size of wireless tracking devices enables easy integration into vehicles that can be used in discrete covert vehicle tracking applications.

The Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) segment in the vehicle tracking device market is expected to show a significant growth rate of over 25% during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of road accidents on highways.

The cellular vehicle tracking device market held a major share of over 45% in 2018 due to the increased cellular penetration across the world. The increase in cellular network penetration enables fleet operators to track their vehicles without any interruption in remote locations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 280 pages with 507 market data tables & 29 figures & charts from the report, "Vehicle Tracking Device Market Size By Tracker Type (Wired, Wireless), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle (PV), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), By Communication Type (Cellular, GPS/Satellite, Dual Mode, Others), By Application (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Emergency Services, Others), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/vehicle-tracking-market

The mining sector is expected to show significant growth in the vehicle tracking device market over the forecast period with a CAGR of over 20% due to the demand for safe mining operations. The mining companies are focusing on improving the safety & efficiency of mines by protecting both human & mechanical assets. The governments are also imposing some regulations for the safety of mining vehicles.

Europe is expected to hold a major vehicle tracking device market share over the forecast period due to technology advancements in the automotive sector such as autonomous driving and C-V2X technology. The government authorities in the region are investing in autonomous vehicles in the region.

The major players operating in the vehicle tracking device market are ATrack Technology Inc., CalAmp Corporation, Cartrack (Pty) Ltd., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Geotab Inc., Laird PLC, Maestro Wireless Solutions Limited, Meitrack Group, ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Starcom Systems Ltd., Suntech International Ltd., Teltonika, TomTom International B.V., Trackimo Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc. (Fleetmatics Group PLC), and Xirgo Technologies, LLC.

Vehicle Tracking Device Market Size worth $3bn by 2025

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) segment in vehicle tracking device market are expected to show significant growth rate of over 25% during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of road accidents on highways.

