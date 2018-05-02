Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App

VTS' robust telematics solution streamlines the fleet management process. The platform allows clients to update routes in real-time, view the locations of their vehicles, monitor driver safety, fuel use, and keep track of vehicle maintenance. With the release of the Apple iOS app, the entire fleet management solution can be accessed from both Android and Apple devices anywhere, anytime.

"This release of the Silent Passenger app on the Apple platform is geared towards creating a scalable enterprise fleet management app that has the ability to handle the demands of operators with thousands of vehicles, trailers, and assets. The Silent Passenger US-based development team focused on performance tuning and enhancing the intuitiveness of the application for the user," said Ryan Wilkinson, Chief Technology Officer at VTS.

The Apple iOS application features:

Enhanced Route playback with Google Street View allowing you to view the routes your vehicles take

Accurate real-time readings of temperature, powered and nonpowered asset battery levels

Google Maps traffic overlay

Enhanced reporting functions that provide reports with both real-time and historical data

Interactive map that allows you view your entire fleet or search for a specific vehicle

Information about individual vehicles or the entire fleet

This application will be available on May 2, 2018 in the Apple app store. Download it today to find out how Silent Passenger can help you streamline your fleet management process.

About Vehicle Tracking Solutions

Vehicle Tracking Solutions, founded in 2002, has been a leader in the fleet management industry for 16 years. The company's Silent Passenger fleet management software provides client-focused support and development to improve the safety and profitability of a fleet. VTS works closely with its clients to understand their business needs and provide unparalleled support. Visit www.vehicletracking.com to learn more.

