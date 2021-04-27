Vehicle Trade-In Values Climb to All-Time Record High in March, According to Edmunds

"Every car owner out there should take a minute to check how much they can get for their vehicle" - Ivan Drury, analyst Tweet this

"The chipset shortage is wreaking havoc on new vehicle production, but we're also seeing surprisingly healthy car shopper demand, which has likely grown stronger in light of vaccines rolling out quicker than anticipated," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "These two factors combined are disrupting the market in a way we haven't ever really seen before."

Edmunds analysts say that consumers who might have typically been new-car shoppers are increasingly turning to the used market in search of more alternatives and better value. Traffic to the Edmunds website's used vehicle inventory pages jumped approximately 300% in March compared to a year ago.

"It seems impossible, with the pandemic still raging in many parts of the country, that new vehicle sales could be at the highest March level in more than two decades, but here we are," said Caldwell. "Until automakers can start cranking out new vehicles again, we're going to see increased demand and higher trade-in values for used vehicles as well."

Edmunds experts note a positive trend that's emerging as a result of rising trade-in values: Fewer consumers are upside down on their car loans, and those who are upside down owe less. According to Edmunds data, 30% of all vehicle trade-ins during March had negative equity, compared to 40% last March. The average amount owed by consumers who were upside down on their car loan was $4,583 in March, compared to $5,405 a year ago.

"If you were upside down on your car loan a few months ago, there's a decent chance that you could be in the black today," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "Consumers who own a vehicle and are thinking of making a new car purchase in the near future should consider pulling the trigger now. The inventory situation isn't going to get any better any time soon, and you could essentially be wiping away multiple car payments with the added value of your trade-in."

To help car shoppers who are looking to take advantage of this seller's market, Edmunds experts advise getting a vehicle appraisal, which can be done online or in person at your local dealership. Or you can get an instant cash offer for your vehicle from a site such as Edmunds. If you're currently leasing a vehicle, you have options as well; Edmunds experts outline them here .

"Many consumers believe the old adage that you lose half the value of your vehicle when you drive off the lot, but that is simply far from the truth today. In fact, we're seeing many vehicles hold a huge amount of value multiple years into ownership," said Drury. "Every car owner out there should take a minute to check how much they can get for their vehicle, no matter the age or mileage or condition that it's in. You could have extra money sitting in your driveway and not even know it."

Top 20 Vehicles, Ranked by Greatest Retained Value (2018 Model Year)

Make Model Average Trade-In Value Average Retained Value Ford F-250 Super Duty $48,892 80% GMC Sierra 2500 HD $51,661 80% Ford F-350 Super Duty $53,880 80% Toyota Tacoma $28,523 79% Ram 3500 $49,650 79% Toyota Tundra $35,414 78% Toyota 4Runner $32,435 77% Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD $44,698 76% Jeep Wrangler JK $28,874 75% Ram 2500 $42,918 74% Jeep Wrangler $33,183 73% Nissan Frontier $21,340 72% Chevrolet Colorado $25,698 71% Honda Ridgeline $27,487 70% Dodge Charger $26,791 69% Subaru Crosstrek $18,672 68% GMC Canyon $25,937 68% Land Rover Range Rover Sport $56,735 68% Honda CR-V $20,097 67% Ford F-150 $34,203 66%

Vehicles With the Greatest Retained Value by Segment (2018 Model Year)

Category Average Retained Value Average Trade-In Value Heavy-duty full-size truck $47,188 77% Midsize truck $26,797 75% Light-duty full-size truck $32,159 65% Luxury sports car $58,989 65% Sports car $24,868 64% Midsize SUV $25,015 61% Compact SUV $17,866 60% Luxury large SUV $56,085 59% Large SUV $38,262 58% Midsize car $16,345 58% Compact car $12,898 57% Large car $22,114 57% Luxury midsize SUV $34,976 57% Subcompact SUV $14,430 57% Luxury compact SUV $29,416 56% Minivan $21,860 56% Luxury compact car $25,953 54% Luxury large car $54,392 54% Luxury midsize car $28,481 53% Luxury subcompact car $20,656 53% Luxury subcompact SUV $21,946 52% Subcompact car $10,404 52%

