Vehicles for Disabled (Adaptive Four-Wheeler, Mobility Scooter) Market by Vehicle Type, Manufacturer, Entry Mechanism, Entry Configuration, Driving Option, Ownership - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicles for Disabled Market by Vehicle Type (Adaptive Four-Wheeler, Mobility Scooter), Manufacturer Type (OEM and Third-Party Customization), Entry Mechanism, Entry Configuration, Driving Option, Ownership, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vehicles for Disabled Market are Estimated to Grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2019 to Reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7%

Increasing population of aged people and various schemes provided by governments of various countries to disabled people are significant factors for the growth of the vehicles for the disabled market globally

Increasing emphasis on providing equality to disabled people in terms of accessibility & mobility solutions and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is expected to boost market growth. However, high cost and lack of medical reimbursement are considered as market restraining factors for the growth of it.

Increasing demand for mobility solutions for disabled people which helps in independently performing the routine basic tasks to propel the growth of mobility scooter segment during the forecast period

The mobility scooter segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Mobility scooters are a good substitute for wheelchairs to travel short distances and perform routine tasks independently by disabled people. Regional governments are also improving infrastructure and providing various schemes & subsidies to disabled people on the purchase of mobility scooters. In addition, availability of mobility scooters in different designs, styles, and advancing features (due to various research & developments by OEMs to provide the latest technologies to enable disabled people to drive with more ease and comfort) has increased the attention of users towards mobility scooters.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by Europe and North America. The vehicles for the disabled market in the region is inclined towards improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness among patient, and rising disposable income. The increasing population of disabled people in Asia Pacific is expected to propel the growth.

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for mobility solutions and an increase in the sense of independence among disabled people have propelled the growth of this market. The various government policies & schemes, helping the disabled people to purchase such vehicles is fueling the growth of the market. North America is home to many global leaders such as for adaptive four wheelers-Vantage Mobility International, BraunAbility, Revability, and Mobility Works.



The vehicle for the disabled market in mobility scooter is led by various US-based manufacturers such as Pride Mobility, Invacare, and Amigo Mobility International. Thus, the region has a high sales volume, especially for the mobility scooter segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Segmentation

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunities

5.3.4. Challenges

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Analysis

6.3 Porters Five Forces

7 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Manufacturer Type (Volume & Value)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oem Manufacturing

7.3 Third Party Customization

8 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Vehicle Type (Volume & Value)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Car

8.3 Mpv/Suv

8.4 Pickup

8.5 Mobility Scooter

9 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Driving Options (Volume)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Driving on Swivel Seat

9.3 Driving Through Wheelchair

9.4 Driving on Normal Seat

10 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Entry Configuration (Volume)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Side Entry

10.3 Rear Entry

11 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Entry Mechanism (Volume)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ramp

11.3 Lifting Equipment

12 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Ownership (Volume)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Rental, Lease & Hire

12.3 Personal Ownership

13 Global Vehicle Market for Disabled People, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Row (Brazil and Russia)

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.6 Business Strategy Excellence

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Adaptive Four-Wheeler

15.1.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

15.1.2 Vantage Mobility International

15.1.3 Braunability

15.1.4 Revability

15.1.5 Mobility Works

15.1.6 AMS Vans

15.1.7 AMF Bruns

15.1.8 Kirchhoff Mobility

15.1.9 Mobility Network Group

15.1.10 Allied Vehicles

15.1.11 United Access

15.1.12 Focaccia Group

15.1.13 GM Coachwork

15.1.14 Gowrings Mobility

15.1.15 Brother Automobility

15.2 Mobility Scooter

15.2.1 Pride Mobility

15.2.2 Sunrise Medical Holdings

15.2.3 Invacare

15.2.4 Afikim Electric Vehicles

15.2.5 Advanced Mobility Products

15.2.6 Hoveround Corporation

15.2.7 Electric Mobility Euro

15.2.8 Tga Mobility

15.2.9 Van Os Medical

15.2.10 Kymco Global

15.2.11 Roma Medical Aids

15.2.12 Amigo Mobility International

15.2.13 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

15.2.14 Quingo

15.2.15 Golden Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48j0zy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

