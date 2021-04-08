Vehicular Emission Norms Key Pivot for Mass-scale Production in Automotive VVT System Market, By 2026 Global Valuation to climb to US$ 52 Bn: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview of Automotive VVT System Market

The variable valve timing (VVT) system has become commonplace in automotive manufacturing. Automotive VVT system improves fuel economy and performance of vehicles. The have become a key mechanism to regulate emission system, including improving the operation of spark plugs. Advances in IC engine cycles have also improved the operation of automotive VVT systems. The widespread demand in automotive VVT system market stems from stringent implementation of vehicle emission norms worldwide over the years. The rise in use of these in passenger and commercial vehicles is the key driving force for the sales in the market.

The automotive VVT system market is projected to rise at a CAGR of ~4% during 2018 – 2026, and reach valuation of US$ 52 Bn by the end of this period.

Key Findings of Automotive VVT System Market Study

Pressing Need for Improving Fuel Economy Expands Array of Sensors in VVT

The transportation sector has emerged as one of the major contributors to anthropogenic greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Over the years, governments are constantly leaning on decarbonizing the economies, setting the tone for some remarkable advancements in vehicular emission technologies. This has also motivated automotive manufacturers to spend on producing better emission systems for meeting the needs of automakers. Thus, the business propositions of VVT systems have risen steadily over the past two decades, expanding the horizon of the automotive VVT system market. Further, these advances have been complemented by the advent of new sensor technologies. Continuous VVT systems have seen remarkable advances.

Advances in Valve Actuators in Passenger Vehicles Drive Demand

The rise in adoption of valve actuators to improve the fuel economy in passenger vehicles is a key driver for growth in the automotive VVT system market. A case in point is advent of high-performing type II valve actuation. Vehicle owners of high-end vehicles such as hatchback and compact SUVs have also benefitted from the fuel economy and high performance, such as increased peak power, possible due to the use of array of valves under VVT systems. The numerous benefits of VVT has kept the automotive VVT system market brimming with opportunities. The rise in ownership of vehicles can be attributed to the attractive financial schemes for the common prospective buyer.

Uptake of EV as New Technology in Reducing Vehicle Emissions Glaring Constraint

Battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs) have recently picked up striking commercialization pace, growing on the back of government subsidies and favorable policy impetus in emerging economies. The penetration of BEVs in urban transportation is likely to rise in the next few years. The trend has reduced the commercial value of automotive VVT. This is also a glaring constraint in the use of automotive VVT systems in recent past. However, Latin America the adoption of BEV is slow, which makes this as a distinctly attractive market for players in the automotive VVT systems market.

Automotive VVT System Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Worldwide rising demand for vehicles with better fuel economy boosts prospects.

Automotive manufacturers increasingly spending on the production of VVT systems to cater to this demand.

Strides made in public transportation in developed and some developing nations have bolstered the demand potential in automotive VVT system market.

Automotive VVT System Market: Key Participants

Only few players exercise major control of forces of demand and supply. Regional players show dominance with specific aftermarket and application segments. Global automakers thus long for inking strategic deals, notably mergers and acquisitions, with these regional players. Some of the key players in the global automotive VVT systems market are Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Federal-Mogul LLC, Hitachi Automotive Systems, and Johnson Controls.

