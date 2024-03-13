Vehlo Acquires Leading Auto Shop Management Software, Shop-Ware

Vehlo expands its aftermarket suite with robust product offerings covering the full ecosystem from single locations to multi-location operators.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehlo , a distinguished leader in software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry, proudly unveils its latest strategic move – the acquisition of Shop-Ware , a cloud-based shop management platform catering to independent repair shops within the automotive aftermarket.

Vehlo, a leader in software and financial solutions for the automotive repair industry, has acquired Shop-Ware. Post this Shop-Ware

Shop-Ware stands out with its distinctive methodology in addressing industry requirements through cutting-edge automation and cloud-based solutions including top-tier offerings like DVX™, an all-encompassing customer communication interface that seamlessly supports digital media, live chat, online approvals, and payments. Additionally, Shop-Ware's Parts GP Optimizer employs advanced machine learning techniques to optimize individual parts sales, effortlessly steering them towards the targeted gross profit goals set by automotive shops. By showcasing shop expertise with digital savvy, Shop-Ware enables service professionals to communicate better and sell their value. This functionality makes it a perfect addition to Vehlo's comprehensive product suite.

"We've been impressed with Shop-Ware's innovative solutions and commitment to providing premier tools for the aftermarket community, including multi-shop operations," said Vehlo CEO Michelle Fischer. "Shop-Ware is a great addition to Vehlo's suite of shop management solutions and aligns with our mission to be the automotive repair industry's favorite technology partner, delivering a compelling return on investment with features loved by shop customers, shop owners, and technicians. We look forward to partnering with the Shop-Ware team to support their great customer base and continue innovation and feature enhancement our customers need to grow their businesses."

Shop-Ware CEO Carolyn Coquillette founded Shop-Ware in 2013 out of her own repair shop in San Francisco to provide the transparency and sophistication that customers needed and other systems lacked. Coquillette, who will continue to lead Shop-Ware as part of Vehlo's aftermarket leadership team, added: "From brand equity to technical leadership, I am very proud of Shop-Ware and everything we've accomplished to reach this incredible milestone. This alliance allows us to harness the sought-after partner synergies underlying this industry to foster the long-overdue digital transformation. Via this acquisition, Vehlo will scale its influence and market share, and we are thrilled to work together across the portfolio of outstanding companies and people to accelerate our cumulative growth even further."

Houlihan Lokey served as Shop-Ware's exclusive financial advisor.

About Vehlo

Vehlo is driven by people who understand the auto industry and know what dealers and independent repair shops need to unlock their potential. With over 30,000 customers and more than 50 million repair orders processed annually, Vehlo's technology gives the power back to the people on the front lines so they can ignite operations from the inside out. Vehlo's sole purpose is its customers' success and to make their jobs easier. To learn more, visit Vehlo.com .

About Shop-Ware

Founded in 2013, Shop-Ware delivers professional-grade innovation to independent automotive service providers. Shop-Ware is committed to developing sophisticated tools to help the automotive aftermarket thrive and grow. Industry-first features include fully digital, cloud-based repair orders with native vehicle inspections, rich media, and customer live chat; real-time shop workflow and "expeditor" dispatch; native parts allocation and tracking for each job in progress; parts gross-profit "optimizer" that automatically seeks and attains a parts GP target; advanced analytics across unlimited repair facilities, and much more. For more information on Shop-Ware, visit shop-ware.com .

Media contact:

Shannon Vann

[email protected]

SOURCE Vehlo