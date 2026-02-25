Veho Builds West: New Hubs, 66 Markets, and Delivery as a Growth Lever for E-commerce Brands

Expansion into Phoenix, Las Vegas, Southern California and beyond gives e-commerce brands next-day regional reach, two-day national reach — and a new way to compete at checkout

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 -- Veho, the next-generation e-commerce delivery platform, today announced the expansion of its network to 66 markets nationwide — and a broader push to make delivery one of the most powerful tools brands have to drive conversion and customer loyalty.

Veho now delivers to 42% of Americans through this new expansion to Phoenix, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, San Diego and in LA. Veho's 10 regional hubs link together its growing national delivery and logistics network

Amid an environment in which legacy delivery carriers are pulling back from e-commerce, raising rates and reducing capacity, Veho has increased its coverage by 50% year-over year, growing from 44 markets primarily in the east and midwest to–today–66 markets from coast-to-coast. As a result, Veho now reaches 144 million Americans, or 42% of the U.S. population. Alongside new markets in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Diego, California; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Athens, Georgia, Veho also now covers all of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, following its initial launch in the fall.

Critically for e-commerce brands, Veho has also opened two new regional hubs — in Phoenix and Ontario, California — that together span more than 150,000 square feet and sit minutes from major air, rail, and port terminals. This includes the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which together process more than 20 million containers annually and represent one of the most important gateways for U.S. commerce.

The result: for e-commerce brands, this means Veho can now enable next-day delivery across much of the Southwest, with delivery coast-to-coast as fast as two days by air or four days by ground. This allows brands to offer faster promised delivery windows at checkout and reliably meet those expectations — a combination that increases conversion and strengthens customer retention.

And for the Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and other Veho service areas, this means meaningful economic opportunity for more than 1,000 independent contractor driver partners and operations personnel, including new roles at Veho's expanded Los Angeles-area facilities.

"Delivery has long been managed as a cost center. In reality, it's one of the biggest drivers of repeat purchase and long-term customer value," said Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho. "Expanding into new markets is one thing. Delivering a great experience in every one of them is another. We're building a national delivery network designed to help brands compete on experience and speed, not just cost."

"E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing, most vital parts of the American economy. Veho is proud to have created so many opportunities for people to participate in and generate income from that growth, as we continue to invest in and build the infrastructure and workforce that powers American e-commerce," added Zur.

Veho's expansion builds on a year of strong momentum across Veho's platform. Over the past 12 months, the company tripled new client launches and doubled parcel volume — reflecting a broader shift as brands increasingly redesign their delivery strategies to drive conversion, retention, and long-term customer value.

The growth is also built upon Veho's increasingly national logistics network, including 10 regional parcel injection and sortation hubs from coast-to-coast, which coordinate the movement of many millions of parcels in over 3,000 trucks per month.

And it follows the recent launch of FlexSave ™, Veho's new way for brands to offer high quality delivery at a competitive cost.

All of this expansion and innovation is in the service of enabling e-commerce brands to deliver their products into customers' hands more quickly, reliably, cost effectively, and with a greater level of experience than ever before. Veho's delivery technology and network is built from the ground-up specifically for e-commerce brands, resulting in a 4.9 out of 5 customer satisfaction score and 35% fully-landed cost savings for e-commerce brands.

About Veho

Veho is a next-generation parcel delivery platform designed entirely for the needs of ecommerce shippers and their customers. Through its interconnected delivery network and proprietary, next-generation technology, Veho stands out as the most customer-centric parcel delivery platform in America. Powering e-commerce deliveries in 66 markets covering 144 million Americans, the Veho model is designed for complete flexibility and unprecedented visibility, and helps brands like Macy's, Lululemon, Sephora, EssilorLuxottica, Hello Fresh and many more to change shipping from a cost center to a value driver. Learn more at shipveho.com .

