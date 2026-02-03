Veho Introduces FlexSaveTM, a New Delivery Option That Gives Brands Control Over Shipping Costs While Delivering the Experience Customers Trust

Powered by Veho's new AI orchestration platform, FlexSaveTM eliminates the tradeoff between cost, reliability, and customer experience through intelligent delivery coordination

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho today announced the launch of FlexSaveTM, a new intelligent delivery option for e-commerce brands to offer cost-effective delivery without sacrificing the experience their customers expect.

FlexSaveTM enables e-commerce shippers to meaningfully reduce their shipping spend by replacing day-certain delivery dates with slightly broader delivery windows. Available across Veho's Ground Plus and Premium Economy service levels, this added flexibility allows Veho to operate more efficiently and pass savings onto shippers. Customers continue to receive proactive delivery updates, live support, and photo delivery confirmation, reinforcing clarity and trust throughout the customer journey.

Beyond immediate cost savings, FlexSaveTM represents the beginning of an evolution away from one-size-fits-all delivery towards a more intelligent, brand- and customer-centric model, designed to afford brands full control over their customer experience and checkout page.

Market Context:

Legacy delivery carriers continuing to raise rates–about 6% per year–has put tremendous pressure on US e-commerce brands whose consumers continue to expect free and reliable delivery.1 To sustain their profit margin, brands are forced to choose between charging for shipping–and risk losing 50-90% of their customers2–or offering cheap, low quality delivery that often results in a poor customer experience, increased customer churn, and erosion of their brand reputation.

FlexSaveTM solves this problem by making it possible for shippers to access high quality delivery at a highly competitive cost. FlexSave gives brands the power to offer their customers free (or cost-effective) shipping and a better, more reliable delivery experience, increasing cart conversion and customer lifetime value.

"The ever-increasing shipping rates have put brands in an impossible 'catch 22': pay hefty, unsustainable shipping fees, or bear the cost of slow and low-quality delivery that erodes the customer trust," said Veho co-founder and CEO Itamar Zur . "FlexSave gives brands and logistics leaders a new, better path: a highly-cost effective delivery that keeps the brand promise intact."

'MaestroAI by VehoTM': the Technology that Orchestrates Real-Time Parcel Movement and Delivery

FlexSaveTM is powered by MaestroAI, Veho's proprietary orchestration platform that optimizes millions of fulfillment, batching, and routing decisions in real time. Unlike previous generation carriers that largely rely on a "first-in, first-out" operation to move parcels through their network, MaestroAI by VehoTM dynamically orchestrates parcel movement through its network by making real-time prioritization decisions based on each parcel's particular service-level requirements, resulting in higher asset utilization and more efficient routes. These, in turn, lower Veho's cost of delivery and enable it to pass on the savings to shippers with FlexSaveTM.

"FlexSave is just the first step toward flipping the script on delivery pricing and putting brands in control of how delivery is offered at checkout," added Zur. "In the future, MaestroAI will create new options for e-commerce shippers they did not have before, such as customizing transit time and delivery windows, and even giving customers the options to speed up or slow down their delivery. With MaestroAI, brands will be able to balance shipping costs, speed and customer expectations, and strategically use delivery to increase checkout conversion, brand loyalty and long-term growth."

"The parcel delivery industry is still operating on a model built for a very different era of commerce," said Neel Madhvani , Chief Product Officer at Veho. "MaestroAI introduces a better way of delivering parcels—one designed for modern e-commerce, where cost, timing, and customer experience have to be optimized together. FlexSave is the first delivery option that makes this possible, and it's only the beginning of what brands will be able to do as delivery–and checkout pages–become more flexible, more intelligent, and more aligned with their needs."

Why FlexSave Matters for E-commerce and Logistics Leaders

For e-commerce brands and logistics leaders, FlexSave enables:

Meaningful savings in shipping spend through rates tailored to shipper needs and customer expectations.

Improved checkout conversion by enabling brands to continue offering free or cost-effective shipping without putting their margin at risk.

A better overall Return On Shipping spend, with FlexSave providing access to Veho's industry-leading reliability, resulting in fewer failed deliveries, lower customer service spend, and reduced customer churn.

FlexSave will be available to qualifying shippers in Q1, with broader availability later in 2026. More information is available at shipveho.com/flexsave .

About Veho

Veho is a next-generation parcel delivery platform designed entirely for the needs of ecommerce shippers and their customers. Through its interconnected delivery network and proprietary, next-generation technology, Veho stands out as the most customer-centric parcel delivery platform in America. Powering e-commerce deliveries in 60 markets covering 128 million Americans, the Veho model is designed for complete flexibility and unprecedented visibility, and helps brands like Macy's, Lululemon, Sephora, Hello Fresh and many more to change shipping from a cost center to a value driver. Learn more at shipveho.com . Veho's Media Kit is available here .

