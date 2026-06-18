Veho Now Featured on Racklify's Fulfillment Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho today announced it is now featured on Racklify, a marketplace where brands and retailers evaluate and select third-party logistics and fulfillment partners.

When brands select a warehouse or 3PL partner, they are also, often without realizing it, making their last-mile delivery decision. Warehouse location determines delivery coverage. Fulfillment costs shape what the delivery experience can be. The brands that get this right build their ecommerce fulfillment and last-mile strategy together, and it shows in the experience their customers get at the door.

Veho's parcel delivery network and capabilities are now visible on Racklify's platform at the moment brands are actively making those decisions, giving last-mile delivery a seat at the table earlier in the process than the ecommerce industry has traditionally allowed. Brands already working with Veho also gain access to Racklify's network of vetted 3PL and warehouse providers, giving them a single place to evaluate their full ecommerce fulfillment stack when entering new markets or optimizing existing operations.

"Great delivery experiences are designed," said Hank Emerson, VP of Business Development at Veho. "Being on Racklify puts Veho in the conversation earlier, when brands are making the decisions that determine what their customers will feel at the door."

"Our goal is to democratize access to world-class logistics partners," said Brian Antar, CEO at Racklify. "Veho raises the bar for what brands can expect from last-mile delivery, and now that's part of what Racklify offers from day one."

About Veho

Veho partners with the world's leading brands to transform delivery from a cost center into a driver of customer trust, loyalty, and growth. Purpose-built for e-commerce, Veho serves brands like Macy's, Sephora, Lululemon, Stitch Fix, and HelloFresh with a 99% on-time delivery rate and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score. Named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2026, Veho is proving that delivery is the brand experience. For more information, visit shipveho.com

About Racklify

Racklify is the world's largest online marketplace for third-party logistics (3PL) providers and warehouse space, connecting brands with over 10,000 fulfillment partners across more than 2 billion square feet in 50+ countries. It's free for merchants to search, filter, and connect with the right warehousing partner - with no middlemen, no success fees, and no hidden markups. Built on a transparent, ad-supported model, Racklify empowers 3PLs to get discovered and helps brands make confident, data-driven decisions. It's built for brands that are ready for what's next.

Media Contact:

Veho: Catherine Dummitt, [email protected]

Racklify: Bill Carlin, [email protected]

SOURCE Veho