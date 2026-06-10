Veho Now Reaches 1 in 2 Americans With Bay Area Launch

Live in Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Jose, Veho now spans 78 markets and more than half the U.S. population.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho, the last-mile delivery platform built for e-commerce, today expanded across Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, and San Jose, bringing its network to 78 markets and 52% of the U.S. population. For the first time, 1 in 2 Americans can receive a package through Veho's network.

Over the last year, Veho added 28 markets, a 56% increase in its national footprint. Recent additions include Minneapolis, MN; Norfolk, VA; Memphis, TN; Birmingham, AL; Fort Myers, FL; Kansas City, MO.

Growth at that pace usually comes at the cost of quality. Across the expansion, Veho held a 99% on-time delivery rate and a 4.9 out of 5 customer satisfaction score.

For shoppers, it means the same experience in Sacramento as in Boston: real-time tracking, and packages that arrive when promised.

"Great delivery shouldn't depend on your zip code," said Albert Silva, Senior Vice President of Commercial Logistics and Expansion at Veho. "Crossing half the U.S. population means millions more shoppers get the same standard, no matter where they live."

Veho's recently launched Ground Plus Suite, powered by Maestro AI by Veho™, gives brands five delivery speeds to choose from, so each brand can personalize delivery to fit its customers. Behind it, Maestro optimizes package routing to keep the delivery promise, bringing the same standard to the Bay Area.

Veho's network now reaches half the country. The rest is next.

About Veho

Veho partners with the world's leading brands to transform delivery from a cost center into a driver of customer trust, loyalty, and growth. Purpose-built for e-commerce, Veho serves brands like Macy's, Sephora, Lululemon, Stitch Fix, and HelloFresh with a 99% on-time delivery rate and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score. Named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2026, Veho is proving that delivery is the brand experience. For more information, visit shipveho.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Dummitt, [email protected]

SOURCE Veho