Former Sephora Americas CEO Jean-André Rougeot joins Veho's Board

Rougeot Brings Deep Consumer Brand and Retail Expertise as Last-Mile Delivery Emerges as a Defining Brand Moment

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho today announced the appointment of Jean-André Rougeot, former President and CEO of Sephora Americas, to its Board. Rougeot joins the board as Veho redefines how brands shape and personalize the delivery experience. After seeing what a premier shipping partner could provide, he developed a deep conviction that delivery is one of the most consequential, yet overlooked, brand touch points. Joining the board is a direct extension of that belief.

Rougeot brings four decades of experience building customer-obsessed brands at scale. He previously oversaw Sephora's business and operations across the United States, Canada, and Latin America, doubling Sephora's revenue to $10 billion. Prior to Sephora, he served as CEO of Benefit Cosmetics and grew revenue from $150 million to $1.5 billion. Rougeot began his career at McKinsey before stepping into roles at Coty and LVMH.

"Jean-André spent 40 years building iconic, customer-obsessed brands and witnessed how the rise of e-commerce transformed customers' expectations," said Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho. "He intuitively understands that in an era where consumers have more choices than ever, delivery is a brand differentiator. No one has better experience than Jean-André to support Veho as we lead this market shift."

"I've spent my career obsessing over the brand experience, but delivery, one of the most critical moments, was always the variable I couldn't fully control," said Rougeot. "Veho is solving a problem that most brand leaders didn't even know how to articulate. After seeing how Veho has turned the delivery experience into a driver of customer trust and repeat purchase, I became a true believer. Joining the board is the logical next step in helping Veho become a world-class company that empowers brands to stop treating delivery as a cost center but one that is a critical piece of the customer experience."

Rougeot joins existing board members Rachel Holt, Lydia Jett, Alex Estevez, and Veho's co-founders Itamar Zur and Fred Cook.

About Veho

Veho partners with the world's leading brands to transform delivery from a cost center into a driver of customer trust, loyalty, and growth. Purpose-built for e-commerce, Veho serves brands like Macy's, Sephora, Lululemon, Stitch Fix, and Hello Fresh with a 99% on-time delivery rate and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score. Named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2026, Veho is proving that delivery is the brand experience. For more information, visit shipveho.com

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SOURCE Veho