Vehya Achieves SOC 2 Compliance the Importance in a Digital Age

DETROIT, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital age, businesses are increasingly reliant on technology to store and process sensitive data. This data can include customer PII (Personal Identifiable Information), financial information, and intellectual property. As a result, it is more important than ever for businesses to ensure that their data is secure and protected.

Vehya SOC 2 Vehya SOC 2

SOC 2 compliance is a framework that helps organizations demonstrate their ability to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their data. The SOC 2 standard is designed to assess an organization's controls over five trust services:

Security

Availability

Processing Integrity

Confidentiality

Privacy

A SOC 2 audit is conducted by an independent third party, like SecureFrame and Modern Assurance, to assess an organization's compliance with the SOC 2 standard. If an organization is found to be in compliance, they will receive an SOC 2 report.

There are many benefits to being SOC 2 compliant. For businesses, SOC 2 compliance can help to:

Increase customer trust.

Attract and retain new customers.

Reduce the risk of data breaches.

Improve operational efficiency.

Comply with industry regulations.

For organizations that handle sensitive data, SOC 2 compliance is essential. By demonstrating their compliance with SOC 2, organizations can show that they are taking the necessary steps to protect their data. This can give customers and other stakeholders peace of mind, and it can also help organizations to avoid costly data breaches. "Whether it is an EV automaker, EV charger manufacturer, or utility company, when evaluating suppliers, we found that they take seriously data collection. And because Vehya has a global presence, we think it is equally important we have SOC 2 processes and controls that transfer internationally, such as from North America to Latin America." Daniela Garcia, Vehya's LATAM Business Development Manager

In addition to the benefits for businesses, SOC 2 compliance can also be beneficial for employees. By working for a SOC 2 compliant organization, employees can be confident that their data is being protected. This can help to create a more secure and productive work environment.

Overall, SOC 2 compliance is an important step for businesses that handle sensitive data. By demonstrating their compliance with SOC 2, organizations can show that they are taking the necessary steps to protect their data and the data of their customers. "Vehya is a marketplace for electrification, which means we handle PII from customers all over the world. It is imperative that we have a foundation of digital security that people can reference as a standard. SOC 2 is a clear choice for Vehya." Will McCoy, Vehya's CEO & Founder.

Below are specific examples of the importance of SOC 2 compliance in businesses:

Increase customer trust: A SOC 2 report demonstrates that an organization has implemented appropriate controls to protect customer data. Giving customers peace of mind and reducing the barriers of entry to do business with the organization.

A SOC 2 report demonstrates that an organization has implemented appropriate controls to protect customer data. Giving customers peace of mind and reducing the barriers of entry to do business with the organization. Attract and retain new partnerships : A SOC 2 report can also give businesses a competitive advantage. In today's marketplace, many companies are looking for business partners that have demonstrated their commitment to data security. A SOC 2 report can help businesses to attract and retain new partners.

: A SOC 2 report can also give businesses a competitive advantage. In today's marketplace, many companies are looking for business partners that have demonstrated their commitment to data security. A SOC 2 report can help businesses to attract and retain new partners. Reduce the risk of data breaches : A SOC 2 audit can help to reduce the risk of data breaches by identifying bad actors or potential weak points in digital security. Helping organizations implement appropriate controls to protect data from unauthorized access, use, or disclosure.

: A SOC 2 audit can help to reduce the risk of data breaches by identifying bad actors or potential weak points in digital security. Helping organizations implement appropriate controls to protect data from unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. Improve operational efficiency : SOC 2 compliance can also help to improve operational efficiency in organizations by streamlining their processes and reducing the risk of errors and unnecessary redundancy.

: SOC 2 compliance can also help to improve operational efficiency in organizations by streamlining their processes and reducing the risk of errors and unnecessary redundancy. Compliance with industry regulations: SOC 2 compliance can help organizations to comply with industry regulations. For example, the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) requires businesses that process credit card data to implement appropriate security controls. A SOC 2 report can help businesses to demonstrate their compliance with PCI DSS.

If you are considering working for or doing business with an organization like Vehya, it is important to ask about their SOC 2 compliance status or other established security compliance standard.

To review Vehya's SOC 2 report visit www.vehya.com.

Media Contact:

Daniela Garcia

313-241-6323

[email protected]

SOURCE Vehya Inc.