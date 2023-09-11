Vehya Expands Operations into European Markets

DETROIT, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehya , the leading marketplace dedicated to assisting individuals and businesses in achieving their goals through the sales, installation, and servicing of electrification products, officially announces its entry into the European market.

Vehya Expands Operations to Europe. William McCoy CEO of Vehya signing docs of incorporation in Amsterdam.

Vehya is at the forefront of simplifying the transition to electrification in Europe with its innovative marketplace. Vehya's marketplace offers a comprehensive selection of electrification solutions such as EV chargers, solar, and battery storage, making it easy for businesses and individuals to access the tools they need to embrace clean energy practices. Whether it's electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, or energy-efficient appliances, Vehya provides a one-stop-shop that streamlines the adoption of electrification technologies.

Vehya's strategic placement of its new headquarters in Amsterdam positions the company favorably to drive this shift, particularly in Europe's swiftly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. Supported by the Russell Advocate Office and a dedicated commitment to expedite the embrace of clean energy, Vehya stands ready to assume a leading role in advancing sustainability and environmental responsibility throughout the continent.

"We are very excited about our entrance into Europe. The Netherlands has set an amazing goal of 100% EV sales rate by 2030. Their current new sales of EVs are one of the most accelerated outside of Norway. This is representative of Europe's market adoption rate in general. So Vehya's marketplace solution in the Netherlands provides us the ability to support current Auto and EVSE partnerships in the region and create new ones," explains William McCoy , CEO of Vehya.

The EV market is certainly alive and well in Europe. Recent data shows a remarkable 25% year-over-year surge in plug-in vehicle registrations in Europe, with April recording 197,000 new registrations. These EVs now constitute a substantial 21% of the European auto market, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounting for 13% of this share. BEVs also experienced an impressive 50% year-over-year growth in April. Pure electric vehicles now overwhelmingly dominate Europe, representing 64% of plug-in registrations.

In June 2022, the European Parliament took a groundbreaking step, mandating that all new cars and vans sold within the European Union must be zero-emission vehicles by 2035 . This promising move comes amidst the electric mobility market's meteoric rise, projected to reach an estimated 906.7 billion U.S. dollars globally by 2028. Between 2021 and 2022, the European plug-in electric vehicle (PEV) market experienced a notable 15% year-over-year increase.

Europe boasts the second-largest electric vehicle market globally, trailing only China and surpassing the United States. Several European nations are swiftly implementing policies aimed at phasing out non-electric vehicles by 2035 . Norway stands out as a notable example, with an astonishing 54% of new vehicle sales in 2020 being fully battery-powered vehicles, largely due to the effectiveness of tax incentives.

Vehya's move into the European market is happening at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the continent's rapid shift towards more eco-friendly transportation. Vehya's goals perfectly match Europe's dedication to cleaner and more environmentally friendly mobility options. The company is proud to be a key player in driving this transformative shift forward.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daniela Garcia

+1 (313) 284-3590

[email protected]

SOURCE Vehya Inc.