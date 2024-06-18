Vehya Secures $2.1M to Expand Home and Small Business Services with AI Automation

DETROIT, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehya, an easy-to-use mobile app dedicated to automating the installation, repair, and routine maintenance processes for home and small business services, today announced the successful completion of a $2.1 million seed funding round. The funding will enhance the platform's AI capabilities, expand its service offerings, and accelerate growth in key markets like California, Texas, Florida, Maryland, and Michigan.

Vehya mobile app

The seed round was led by Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF), with participation from other investors. This investment will enable Vehya to further develop its cutting-edge AI technology, which streamlines the scheduling, execution, and management of various services, providing a seamless experience for both consumers and contractors.

"Vehya's strong track record and commitment to innovation made them a great fit for CRF's small business lending program," said Alexis Dishman, CRF's Chief Small Business Lending Officer. "As a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and small business lender, CRF strives to fill access to capital gaps and help businesses like Vehya grow and thrive."

Revolutionizing Home and Small Business Services

Vehya is transforming the way services are delivered to homes and small businesses in fields such as electrification, HVAC, and plumbing. By leveraging AI, the platform automates the entire lifecycle of service management, from initial request to job completion. This innovation addresses the common pain points of scheduling conflicts, inconsistent service quality, and lack of transparency.

"We are thrilled to have the support of investors who share our vision of revolutionizing the service industry," said William McCoy, CEO and Founder of Vehya. "This funding will allow us to enhance our AI technology, ensuring that we continue to provide exceptional value to our users. Our goal is to make the process of hiring professionals for home and business services as easy and reliable as possible with the use of AI."

Enhanced AI Capabilities

The core of Vehya's innovation lies in its advanced AI algorithms, which match consumers with the best-suited contractors based on the specific needs of each job. Whether installing or repairing heat pumps or water heaters, setting up EV chargers, integrating solar panels, or managing battery storage systems, Vehya provides real-time updates, predictive maintenance reminders, and a secure payment system, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all parties involved.

Expanding Market Reach

With the new funding, the company plans to expand its market reach, targeting key regions where demand for automated service solutions in electrification and renewable energy systems is growing rapidly. The company aims to onboard thousands of skilled contractors and offer a diverse range of services, including plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, and even drywall repairs. "Through our last 2 years in business, we had many customers ask for our mobile app to help them with other projects. We have since collected many types of service providers, explains William McCoy, CEO of Vehya. Our goal is to help customers with all types of services for their home and business so that we can also help them with their sustainability goals."

Commitment to Quality and Reliability

Vehya is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability. The Vehya suite of technology includes a mobile app for consumers, a dashboard for partners, and a comprehensive vetting process for contractors, ensuring proper insurance, identification, and deployment of qualified professionals. Additionally, AI, user reviews, and ratings help maintain a high level of service excellence. "Through AI we are able to automate many of the processes such as matching, scheduling, and logistics", explains William McCoy, CEO of Vehya.

About Vehya

Founded in 2021, Vehya is a technology company committed to driving innovation in the service industry, that utilizes AI to automate the installation, repair, and routine maintenance processes for home and small business services. The company specializes in making it easier for consumers and contractors to connect, ensuring reliable and efficient service delivery. For more information, visit www.vehya.com.

Media Contact:

Carissa, Marketing

Vehya Inc.

[email protected]

1-866-Vehya-21

SOURCE Vehya Inc.