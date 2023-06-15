Vehya's Marketplace is Revolutionizing EV Adoption while Meeting the Needs of Major Utilities, starting with DTE Energy

News provided by

Vehya

15 Jun, 2023, 15:01 ET

DETROIT, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehya, a dedicated marketplace platform for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), is partnering with DTE Energy, offering energy company customers the ability to have an electric vehicle (EV) charger installed, serviced, and financed on their monthly electric bill.

Continue Reading
Vehya partners with DTE Energy
Vehya partners with DTE Energy

Through the partnership between DTE and Vehya, customers were able to finance the entire cost of an installation, which included the EV charger, panel upgrade, and any other necessary items. Vehya offered the required software, service providers, and hardware to support DTE's goal of removing barriers to EV adoption by offering programs that address customer pain points, such as reducing the complexity and upfront costs for customers seeking to have an EV charger installed at their home. Vehya's easy to use marketplace begins with a brief questionnaire about their home, followed by a hardware selection offered by several top EV charger companies. DTE's customers can choose their preferred installation dates and are given an instant assessment of the estimated cost. A built-in, easy to understand financing solution allows individuals to see monthly payment options and choose from 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year terms that is then reflected on their monthly DTE bill. They are then assigned Vehya-certified service providers who are licensed electricians and experienced in EV charger installation. 

"We've noticed that the biggest hurdle for EV adoption is the price of equipment and installation. However, we are seeing real-time increases in adoption rates when people can simply finance the equipment, upgrades, and installation," said Will McCoy, CEO of Vehya.

Vehya's partnership with a major energy company like DTE shows that utilities can, in fact, finance the entire cost of a product as well as the installation services if given the right mix of features. This signals that financing can remove the barrier of entry for many people who do not have the funds required for the upfront cost of installing an EV charger.

"We issued an RFP and evaluated a dozen companies and Vehya was by far the most advanced platform of those that applied. We found them to be a great solution, tackling many of the issues we faced around delivering installation services and financing of EV chargers. DTE is committed to the electric vehicle future and grid resiliency, and we see Vehya as a partner to get there," relates Brett Steudle, DTE Energy, Manager EV Programs.

Traditionally, energy companies have been hesitant about implementing marketplaces due to the complexities of being a highly regulated, public-facing entity. Vehya's marketplace, however, presents a unique opportunity for energy companies to finance EV charger installations, utilize local union and non-union electricians, and help people transition to EVs.

Forward-thinking partnerships like DTE and Vehya can enable more energy companies to accelerate EV adoption in an equitable way with a turnkey solution for customers.

For more information on Vehya's platform, please visit www.vehya.com.

SOURCE Vehya

Also from this source

Vehya Announces Partnership with HEVO Inc. to Install and Service Wireless EV Chargers

Vehya Hires a New CTO Focused on Creating AI-driven Technology and Scaling Up the Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.