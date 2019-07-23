Vein Finders Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vein Finders Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global vein finders market. Rise in cosmetic procedures across the globe, increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements such as introduction of passive vein finders are the key factors projected to drive the global vein finders market during the forecast period.







The global vein finders market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on type, application, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with product portfolios to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global vein finders market.



Global Vein Finders Market: Key Segments

The global vein finders market has been segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region.In terms of type, the global market has been bifurcated into active vein finders and passive vein finders.



Based on application, the global vein finders market has been segmented into blood draw/venipuncture, IV access, and others.In terms of end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics, blood donation centers, and others.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



Global Vein Finders Market: Regional Outlook

The global vein finders market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global vein finders market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the report are AccuVein, Inc., TransLite, LLC, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated (VueTek Scientific, LLC), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Venoscope, Becton, Dickinson and Company, VINO Optics, Near Infrared Imaging, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.



The global vein finders market has been segmented as below:



Global Vein Finders Market, by Type

Active Vein Finders

Passive Vein Finders



Global Vein Finders Market, by Application

Blood Draw/Venipuncture

IV Access

Others



Global Vein Finders Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Blood Donation Centers

Others



Global Vein Finders Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



