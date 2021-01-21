Vejii Launches Iconic Brand No Evil Foods on ShopVejii.com

Vejii announces the launch of No Evil Foods Offering of Plant-Based Meat Products

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its US-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc.("Vejii" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has launched No Evil Foods brand of unique plant-based meat products. Through the company's previously announced relationship with United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: "UNFI"), Vejii has added the full product line from No Evil Foods to its e-commerce marketplace at ShopVejii.com

The additional line of plant-based meats will provide further selection for Vejii customers, delivered contact free, to their door. The added "meat" products will be cold packed and delivered within 2-3 business days days across the United States.

No Evil Foods is a plant based meat brand that complements the Vejii mission, and expands the company's current verticals and partnerships. Vejii is well positioned to take advantage of the growing plant-based meat category rapidly taking over dinner tables across the nation.

Recent data shows more shoppers are opting for plant-based foods during the pandemic, and sales of meat alternatives are expected to accelerate as the nation faces temporarily tighter supplies of beef, pork, and poultry. No Evil Foods, an Asheville, NC, producer of plant protein products, are produced using simple ingredients like wheat, chickpeas, kidney beans, organic tomatoes, and organic sea salt.

Vegan movements have been significantly building over the past couple years as environmental, health, and animal welfare concerns prompt consumers to replace the meat on their plates with one of the many new plant-based products in the market.

Vejii provides consumers with a convenient way to enjoy a wide variety of plant-based products through its contact free online nationwide vegan marketplace. Retail sales of plant-based alternatives formulated to replace conventional meat, dairy, eggs, and seafood products surged by 90% in mid-March compared to the prior-year period, according to new data from the Plant Based Foods Association and SPINS.

"Expanding one of the highest selling categories on our site with a brand such as No Evil Foods is an exciting opportunity", said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings, "with the surge in online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our nation wide distribution and experience operating successful e-commerce sites, we believe we have created a one stop shop for Vegan products true to our mission of Vegan made simple".

About No Evil Foods

No Evil Foods exists to empower people to make positive changes for themselves, the environment, and the welfare of animals through awesome food. Do No Evil is the crux of what they do and the center from which all good emanates. No Evil Foods is a family founded, majority women-led, human centered, and purpose-powered company, determined to bring people closer to the origins of their food while addressing issues like food insecurity, economic justice, and climate change. At The Axis, No Evil Foods' homebase, cut through the noise, speak their truth, and attempt to change the world one bite at a time.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C. and operating its online marketplace ShopVejii.com in the US, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc., Vejii Holdings Ltd. is focused on providing its customers with easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Vejii leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Vejii Holdings Ltd (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's future performance; data shared for reference of market size, on-boarding of vendors and product categories; and expectations regarding the Company's rollout plan; and the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

