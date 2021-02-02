Vejii Launches Vejii Express Offering Guaranteed Shipping Within Two Business Days for Most Popular Plant-Based Products

Vejii Express offers an expanded selection of perishable and frozen plant-based meat, seafood and dairy alternatives through United Natural Foods International (UNFI) (NYSE: UNFI)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc.("Vejii" or the "Company"), an online platform offering thousands of vegan and plant-based products, is announcing the launch of Vejii Express. Vejji Express offers guaranteed shipping within two business-days across the U.S. on select products. The website now includes a section that showcases products that are available via Vejii Express.

Vejii has also expanded its product offering to include more plant-based SKUs, such as perishable and frozen plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy alternatives, facilitated through the Company's relationship with UNFI.

The global market for plant-based food was valued at USD $12.69 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2025 [1] according to Grandview Research.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for Vejii customers and are proud to now be able to offer faster delivery times nationwide. This is more important than ever to consumers as many are avoiding in-person grocery shopping, or simply want another option that aligns with their values," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "This will not only enable faster delivery and a wider selection of products, but it will also allow us to better control distribution and continue to improve the customer experience."

Vejii provides a unique online shopping experience tailored to serve a wide cross-section of the plant-based market, including vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and anyone looking to simply begin integrating more plant-based meals into their diet. The platform uses data analytics and proprietary machine learning technology to gain insights into its highest velocity and trending SKUs, enabling the Company to determine which products will perform best when offered via Vejji or Vejii Express. By offering products through Vejii Express, the Company anticipates a potential increase of repeat-purchases and an improved customer experience.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd

Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("Vejii"), headquartered in Kelowna, B.C., owns and operates ShopVejii.com in the U.S. through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vejii Inc. Vejii offers a unique online platform that provides easy access to thousands of vegan and plant-based products in one place. Its Vejii Express feature offers two-day shipping on its most popular products throughout the U.S. Vejii's platform leverages technology to provide customers with smart lists, easy reordering and subscription programs. The platform also uses AI to continuously improve the customer experience. Learn more: https://shopvejii.com/.

About UNFI

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores,

independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers, and foodservice customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

