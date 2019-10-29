Vejo Named “Official Mobile Blender and Nutrition Partner” of Spartan

Racers and spectators can expect to see Vejo featured throughout Spartan race events in the U.S., Germany, and Austria. Onsite activations will feature the Vejo Airstream, where participants and fans can try multiple Vejo blends, put them to the test on the course, and see the company's flagship pod-based smart blender in action.

"We're excited to partner with Vejo, an innovative nutrition and wellness company that shares our values for healthy, optimized Spartan living," said Ian Lawson, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Spartan. "We look forward to working with Vejo to provide their groundbreaking customized Vejo and Vejo Plus plans to our global fitness community."

In addition, Vejo's in-house doctors and nutritionists will create an exclusive Spartan Starter Kit with custom Spartan Lifestyle Pods and Spartan Performance Pods, which racers and spectators in the U.S., Germany, and Austria can purchase onsite or online. Vejo's blends contain a mix of fruits, vegetables, superfoods, and supplements to maximize nutritional value, taste, and performance.

"Spartan's health-conscious community is always training for the next race and looking for the on-the-go, peak performance solutions that Vejo can provide," said Todd Montesano, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Entertainment at Vejo. "With a variety of blends and more in development, Vejo can help racers get through the obstacles of their day, whether on or off the course."

About Spartan

With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's largest obstacle race (OCR) and endurance brand. Providing transformation through sport, Spartan attracts more than one million annual participants across all fitness levels, from beginners to elite. More than five million participants have finished Spartan events, creating a lifestyle that extends beyond races including health and wellness products, training and nutrition programs, and popular media content, which has made OCR one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Spartan events feature races at various distances, Stadion and Sprint: 3-mile/5-km and 20 Obstacles; Super: 8-mi/13-km and 25 Obstacles; Beast: 13-mi/21-km and 30 Obstacles; and Ultra: 30-mi/50-km and 60 obstacles. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

About Vejo

Vejo Inc. is the first integrated health and wellness ecosystem that is rethinking personalized nutrition to make healthier living simple and more accessible. Vejo has created the world's first connected, pod-based blender system that allows users to consume doctor-formulated and athlete-tested blends without compromising nutrients or convenience. Based in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Cologne, Germany and London, England, the company is comprised of a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and executives, doctors, nutritionists, and professional athletes.

