Vejo Partners with Julianne Hough, CEO and Founder of KINRGY, Actress, Dancer, Singer, Producer, and Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer

Speaking on the collaboration, Todd Montesano, Head Of Partnerships at Vejo said, "Here at Vejo, we look to collaborate with like-minded brands that share our core values. KINRGY's passion to transform day-to-day fitness classes by incorporating a spiritual element and Vejo's reinvention of nutrition showcased that these two cutting edge companies both have similar goals - to empower transformation across mind, body and soul."

The Vejo x KINRGY partnership was inspired by providing consumers an easy and accessible opportunity to create healthy lifestyle choices. Each blend was created in collaboration with both teams and are gluten-free, plant based, dairy-free, and contain no added sugars.

Banana Almond : Nourish your body post-class with this delicious, all-organic blend of fruits, vitamins, fiber, and natural protein.

: Nourish your body post-class with this delicious, all-organic blend of fruits, vitamins, fiber, and natural protein. Matcha : Revamp your morning ritual with this creamy, antioxidant-rich coffee alternative for sustained energy, focus, and ultimate zen. This blend pairs just two ingredients -- organic Japanese matcha and organic oatmilk -- for a delicious, no-tools-necessary Matcha experience that is sure to elevate your morning ritual.

: Revamp your morning ritual with this creamy, antioxidant-rich coffee alternative for sustained energy, focus, and ultimate zen. This blend pairs just two ingredients -- organic Japanese matcha and organic oatmilk -- for a delicious, no-tools-necessary Matcha experience that is sure to elevate your morning ritual. Daily Recovery : Recover stronger than ever with a robust array of antioxidant compounds that will leave you ready to take on your next class.

: Recover stronger than ever with a robust array of antioxidant compounds that will leave you ready to take on your next class. Tart Berry: A tangy varietal made from the Northwest's premium berries, this certified sustainable farm-to-pod blend is an excellent source of vitamin C and naturally occurring enzymes. Plus -- with just one blend, you're getting 50% of your daily fruit intake.

"Vejo represents so much of what KINRGY stands for," said KINRGY founder Julianne Hough. "As someone who is always on the go, I wanted to be able to provide our KINRGY community with healthy options that leave each person feeling more energized and connected to their natural energy source."

Both Vejo and KINRGY share a mission to serve people's health and wellness from the inside out. The Vejo x KINRGY Blend Pack is available nationwide on www.kinrgy.com and www.vejo.com for $150. This news follows the launch of Vejo+, the company's doctor-formulated blends. For more information, please visit www.vejo.com

ABOUT VEJO

Vejo Inc. is the first integrated health and wellness ecosystem that is rethinking personalized nutrition to make healthier living simple and more accessible. Vejo has created the world's first connected, pod-based blender system that allows users to consume doctor-formulated and athlete-tested blends without compromising nutrients or convenience. Based in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Cologne, Germany and London, England, the company is composed of a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and executives, doctors, nutritionists, and professional athletes.

ABOUT KINRGY

KINRGY is a revolutionary movement experience inspired by the elements. Created by world-renowned dancer and award-winning choreographer, Julianne Hough, the KINRGY method focuses your mind, sculpts your body and ignites your life through movement, breath and energy. KINRGY is an all-encompassing, fully integrated wellness platform that provides people with means to stay mentally and physically fit. We host live and on-demand workouts spanning across several modalities with the centerpiece being our KINRGY signature method. The elemental roots of OUR signature method make their way into each modality.

