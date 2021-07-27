Veken Technology and Amionx Sign Manufacturer Agreement for SafeCore

NINGBO, China and CARLSBAD, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veken Technology and Amionx have entered into a manufacturer agreement that enables Veken Technology to produce batteries that include SafeCore™ by Amionx.

As part of the agreement, Amionx has begun the technology transfer process of a SafeCore design for batteries typically used in consumer electronics devices like cell phones, tablets, notebooks and wearables. Once complete, Veken will be able to make and apply SafeCore in its factories and may provide batteries using the technology to licensees of Amionx.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement for SafeCore with Amionx," said Dongwen Yang CEO of Veken Technology. "The battery industry has worked tirelessly to ensure lithium-ion batteries are as safe as possible. One of our key corporate goals is to provide the safe, reliable, stable, and high-performance lithium battery products as well as the best service for our customers. Adding this additional layer of protection SafeCore provides, further demonstrates this commitment."

"We are delighted to include Veken Technology as the third manufacturer who will now be able to produce batteries that include SafeCore," said Jenna King CEO of Amionx. "We have made tremendous progress in prototyping and validating SafeCore in multiple battery chemistries and applications such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and power tools, among others. We look forward to completing this initial technology transfer process for consumer electronics and will then collaborate on designs for other applications. We have the vision that SafeCore will eventually be in every lithium-ion battery sold globally. This agreement brings us one step closer to realizing this goal."

SafeCore addresses the major events associate with thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries which are overcharge and internal short as well as certain high temperature situations. The benefits of SafeCore are:

Virtually no increase to the bill of materials for lithium-ion batteries

No incremental capital cost

Longer lifetime of battery

Longer shelf life of battery

Allows for design of smaller and lighter battery systems

Applicable to other chemistries such as nano-silicon and lithium metal as well as solid state

About Veken Technology

Veken Technology Co., Ltd. is the A-share listed company listed on the China Shanghai Stock Exchange market that designs and manufactures lithium batteries. Our product focus is on 3C digital batteries for the consumer electronics market and power batteries for the transportation and power tool markets. Our capabilities range from battery cell and module manufacturing, to battery system integration. Our mission is to provide safe, reliable, stable, and high-performance lithium battery products and best services for clients worldwide. More information can be found on the Veken Technology website at www.veken-tech.com .

About Amionx

Amionx is a leader in safe battery technology with headquarters in Carlsbad, CA. Our patented and proprietary Safe Core™ technology prevents batteries from being the source of explosion or fire without sacrificing the performance of the battery. This technology is transforming the current use of lithium-ion batteries and opening new market opportunities where lithium batteries have been excluded primarily due to safety concerns. More information can be found on the Amionx website at www.amionx.com .

