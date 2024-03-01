Vel Nine and Sirrealist are "Dying 2 Go" Silent Giant Announces Exclusive Collaboration From Essential SoCal Hip-Hop Innovators

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Giant Entertainment celebrates the release of "Dying 2 Go," pairing the creative alchemy of two foremost Southern California hip-hop MCs: Vel Nine and Sirrealist. This inaugural release introduces an ambitiously planned series of singles, each with a corresponding video, from multiple forthcoming EP's.

Over the past decade, Vel Nine (Aka Vel the Wonder) has blazed her indelible identity across the U.S. and the world, with tours from Paris to Peru, a track "Frutas" featured on the hit HBO series Euphoria, and a rapturously received collection of full lengths, EP's, singles, and videos. "Dying 2 Go," now marks her debut as a co-producer.

Sirrealist –originally from Oxnard, CA -- is an imposing figure in the underground music movement. As a solo artist, a collaborator, and as a member of the hip-hop collective The Dawgz, his percussive lyrical flow is a key element that drives the new collaboration, highlighted by his band mate Inzom, and the producer Whose, the creator of the song's mesmerizing musical hook. The edgy black and white "Dying 2 Go" video reveals the full cast in a foreboding urban declaration, staged in a nighttime cityscape, embellished by imposing graffiti and spray painted tags.

"Vel Nine is a one take person," marvels Sirrealist. "She will sit and write, and then do it all the way through -- that woman is very on point." Says Vel Nine "I thought I was the hardest worker until I started collaborating with Sirrealist. I usually have to be on people to get things done, but now, I'm the one getting my phone blown up."

As the project's executive producer and Silent Giant CEO Edward "E-Dub" Rios explains, "I've been thirsting for something with this sound. The production has elements of modern boom bap, and both of the performers are thought provoking. Their lyrical concepts reflect a great deal of depth." And the combined inspiration of the two artists reveals an industrious blueprint that is solidly aligned with the Silent Giant ethos. "Our target is to be dropping a song and a video every month," Rios confirms. "That's the speed of life now."

"Dying 2 Go" is available March 1 on all streaming platforms.

"Dying 2 Go" Official Music Video: Tap Here To Watch

Vel Nine Instagram: Instagram YouTube Sirrealist Instagram: Instagram YouTube

Contact: Julie Vasquez

Silent Giant

310-819-0441

[email protected]

SOURCE Silent Giant Entertainment