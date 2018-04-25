Vela Announces New Vice President of Sales

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vela Research, a leading provider of solutions for compliance monitoring, advertising operations, live newsroom workflows, HLS transcoding & streaming, content QoE, OTT, and cloud integration announced today that Ken Rubin has joined as Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

Vela announces new VP - Worldwide Sales

Rubin has over 30 years of sales and sales management experience, with the last 25 in the broadcast, entertainment, and television-related market space. His industry knowledge and proven ability to build high-performing sales teams will be a key to accelerating Vela's already quickly growing customer base.

"Vela's full-featured and industry-leading Encompass system, complemented by our unwavering commitment to customer support, is already the fastest growing solution that television stations are adopting for compliance monitoring and logging," said CEO Mike Reddy. "We are delighted to have Ken join us with his market expertise, industry connections, sales acumen, and ability to build key relationships." Reddy added, "We're busy this year expanding our team and Ken is a fantastic addition to our growing world-class sales and support organization."

Prior to joining Vela, Rubin was a top sales performer at Telestream and Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. Prior to that, Ken spent nearly ten years at Volicon, now part of Verizon Digital Media Services and was instrumental in growing sales there from day one. Prior to Volicon, Rubin spent ten years selling Avid systems and managing Avid Reseller sales organizations.

"My experience and customer relationships, and Vela's search for someone to develop and lead a worldwide sales team made for a serendipitous match," said Rubin. "As soon as I saw a demo of the Encompass, I realized it was best-in-class technology and was convinced I could help customers benefit from this platform – as well as from Vela's absolute commitment to supporting customers seeking to streamline their operations and workflows and replace their aging platforms."

Rubin continued, "The value proposition was immediately clear; the Vela solution provides all of the features and benefits stations require, in a less expensive solution, from a 25-year-old company that is dedicating 100% of its resources toward the product… and their customers' success with it."

About Vela:

Vela is the fastest growing provider of compliance monitoring & logging systems. Its Encompass provides 24/7 original and proxy content monitoring, logging and recording with extensive QoE/QoS Transport Stream analytics and alerting features. Its unique GPU accelerated architecture enables advanced features including local and iOS/Android-accessed multi-viewer/video walls, rating graphs with corresponding content, as-run logs and content fingerprint matching ad-verification, and OTT repurposing. Other Vela products include its successful legacy of encoders, transcoders & decoders, ArgoNavis multiviewers & content QA/QC systems, MediaAdvantage playout and Titan disaster recovery platforms, and Quantum high-density monitoring, compliance & logging systems. For more information on Vela and the Encompass solution, visit www.vela.com or www.vela.com/encompass.html.

Contact for more information or an Encompass demo:

Ken Rubin, Vice President – Worldwide Sales

407-506-3600

KRubin@Vela.com

Mike Reddy, President & CEO

727-507-5300

MReddy@Vela.com

