Velan Files Definitive Proxy Materials in Connection with Progenics Pharmaceuticals 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Velan Capital, L.P. (together with the other participants in its solicitation, "Velan" or "we"), one of the largest stockholders of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Progenics" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:PGNX), announced today that it has filed definitive proxy materials, including a GREEN proxy card, urging Progenics stockholders to vote AGAINST the re-election of Peter Crowley and Michael Kishbauch to the Progenics Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Velan also announced that it has mailed a letter to fellow Progenics stockholders detailing the Board's troubling track record of presiding over the destruction of significant stockholder value and calling on Progenics stockholders to send a strong message to the Board at the upcoming Annual Meeting that meaningful change is immediately required.

