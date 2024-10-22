Velcro Companies Announces Holiday Collaboration with Hallmark Star and Crafter Lacey Chabert

Chabert to showcase how VELCRO® Brand products make Halloween & Holiday crafts easier than ever

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velcro Companies , inventor of the original and iconic hook and loop fastener, is collaborating with Lacey Chabert to inspire families with craft ideas for the holiday season. Chabert, also known as the "Queen of Christmas" and host of new Hallmark+ show Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, will share unique family-friendly craft inspiration for Halloween and Christmas. Using VELCRO® Brand Sticky Back for Fabrics Tape and Sticky Back Dots, she'll showcase how they make even the most intimidating crafts simple and enjoyable for everyone.

"As a mom, I love discovering fun and easy ways to make the holidays special. VELCRO® Brand products are my go-to for simplifying projects so the whole family can join in," Chabert said. "I'm so excited to help families create lasting memories together this holiday season."

"As a self-proclaimed DIY enthusiast, Lacey is a perfect example of how DIYers at any skill level can bring creative, out-of-the-box projects to life," said Chitra Ebenezer, Chief Marketing Officer at Velcro Companies. "With her fresh ideas and the simplicity of VELCRO® Brand products, crafting becomes accessible to everyone, and we're excited to showcase how anyone can make their holiday crafting visions a reality."

VELCRO® Brand Sticky Back for Fabrics Tape and Sticky Back Dots offer a hassle-free, durable and versatile solution for holiday crafts and projects. Sticky Back for Fabrics Tape permanently bonds to fabrics without the need for sewing, ironing, or messy glue, making them an easy alternative to buttons, snaps, or zippers. With long-lasting performance and the ability to withstand laundering, they work on a variety of materials like cotton, polyester and nylon, ensuring projects stay intact. Meanwhile, Sticky Back Dots provide a quick, convenient way to organize and connect items with a simple peel-and-stick application. Their durable nylon construction makes them ideal for everyday indoor use, making holiday crafting easier and more efficient.

Follow the VELCRO® Brand and Lacey Chabert for Halloween and Christmas craft tutorials and inspiration at @velcrobrand and @thereallacey on Instagram. VELCRO® Brand Sticky Back for Fabrics Tape and Sticky Back Dots are available at Walmart, Amazon and other retailers nationwide. Fans can get into the holiday spirit and watch Chabert in Netflix's Hot Frosty on November 13 and Hallmark's The Christmas Quest on December 1.

About Velcro Companies

Velcro Companies is a technology-driven, global organization providing versatile, strong, reliable and durable fastening solutions that solve problems in simple, elegant and surprising ways. VELCRO® Brand products are used by businesses and consumers around the world and can be found in the Transportation, Medical, Packaging, Construction, Personal Care, Footwear & Apparel, Industrial and Consumer markets. We have a heritage of innovation spanning more than 60 years and hold more than 400 active patents and numerous trademarks, including the VELCRO® trademark. To buy genuine VELCRO® Brand products and find out more about our company, visit www.velcro.com/.

