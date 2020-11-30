Velcro Companies Gives The Gift Of Comfort And Relief With New Mask Strap This Holiday Season

Available in 4-packs of Black, White and Multi-Color (including blue, red, yellow and green), VELCRO® Brand Face Mask Extender Straps can be found at Amazon and Lowes as well as select Walmart and Big Lots stores. Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the 4-pack is $6.99 (plus tax).

"With masks being an essential part of everyday wear, we noticed people using paperclips, puzzle pieces and even some of our existing products to create "mask hack ear savers" to alleviate ear pain and reduce their discomfort," said Andrew Ellis, Vice President, Consumer, Velcro Companies. "VELCRO® Brand Face Mask Extender Straps are soft and comfortable, making them the perfect solution to the frustrations of wearing a face mask all day."

Using the same fastening technology that VELCRO® Brand products are known for, the VELCRO® Brand Face Mask Extender Straps are made from high quality material for softness, durability and comfort and won't get caught in hair.

Each VELCRO® Brand Face Mask Extender Strap is 12 inches long, providing maximum adjustability, versatility for uses with all types of masks and hair styles and comfort. Plus, they can be reused by handwashing after wear.

To learn more about Velcro Companies and the VELCRO® Brand, please visit: www.velcro.com.

About VELCRO COMPANIES

Velcro Companies is a technology-driven, global organization providing versatile, strong, reliable and durable fastening solutions that solve problems in simple, elegant and surprising ways. VELCRO® Brand products are used by businesses and consumers around the world and can be found in the Transportation, Medical, Packaging, Construction, Personal Care and Industrial markets. We have a heritage of innovation spanning more than 60 years and hold more than 400 active patents and numerous trademarks, including the VELCRO® trademark. To buy genuine VELCRO® Brand products and find out more about our company, visit www.velcro.com.

