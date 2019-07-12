Velcro Companies "Walking On the Moon" Again to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Lunar Landing

The music video was released today to celebrate the July 20, 1969, lunar landing by paying homage to the ingenuity and versatility of the VELCRO Brand fasteners that helped make the moon landing possible. VELCRO® Brand ONE-WRAP® straps , VELCRO® Brand Industrial Strength tapes and VELCRO® Brand EASY HANG™ straps are reimagined as musical instruments to create one-of-a-kind percussion. They are also used in costumes and props throughout the new "Walking on the Moon" music video.

The lunar mission faced many dangerous challenges, including extreme environments, zero gravity, limited dexterity in space suits and many unknowns. The success of the mission required easy to use, versatile, strong, reliable and durable equipment.

"NASA repeatedly turned to Velcro Companies to design and engineer an extensive range of hook and loop fasteners that could solve certain perils of space travel and help ensure the success of arguably one of the most momentous occasions in human history," said Bob Woodruff, CEO, Velcro Companies. "It's the ultimate test of any product to say it can successfully manage the rigors of space flight; and those same VELCRO Brand space-tested fasteners are still trusted today to provide solutions, from hanging to organizing, to help customers accomplish missions in their everyday lives."

As one of few brands that can say it was there when that 'giant leap for mankind' took place, Velcro Companies looked to celebrate the 50th Anniversary in a unique way — recreating the iconic rock hit, "Walking on the Moon." The company turned to the indie pop band with the equally-fitting name of Walk Off The Earth to leverage their creative covers of famous songs.

"Working with Velcro Companies to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of mankind's biggest achievements was an incredible opportunity to do something fun with the iconic VELCRO Brand products," said Gianni Nicassio of Walk Off The Earth. "The strength, durability and versatility of VELCRO Brand fasteners allowed us to stretch our creativity for this music video and deliver an eye-popping way to celebrate this incredible milestone."

VELCRO Brand in Space

NASA engineers favored VELCRO Brand hook and loop when designing equipment for direct use in outer space. VELCRO® Brand products were corrosion proof, durable and flexible. They could be used to support astronauts in orbit and connect vital equipment to the exterior of NASA spacecraft.

VELCRO Brand hook and loop covered approximately 3,300 square inches of the Apollo 11 command and lunar modules' interior and exterior. These uses, some of which were specified by the mission astronauts themselves, included:

 Heat shields

 Instruments secured to space suits

 Anchoring astronauts' feet in boots

 Watch straps

 Feeding tubes

 Breathing apparatus storage

 Inside spacecraft to keep instruments and tools organized secured

 Securing camera equipment

 Nose scratching sticks inside helmets

Many NASA instruments featuring VELCRO Brand fasteners are on display in the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Others are now prized, private possessions. The wristwatch, featuring the VELCRO Brand watch band, worn by NASA commander David Scott while walking on the moon in 1972 recently sold at auction for more than $1.3 million.

Today, VELCRO Brand products with the same space-tested technology provide consumers with endless possibilities, grounded in everyday life. From organizing garages with VELCRO Brand EASY HANG straps and securing wires and cables with VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP ties, to hanging tools, lighting and other household items thanks to VELCRO Brand Industrial Strength tapes, VELCRO Brand continues to innovate to make life easier.

For more information on VELCRO Brand fasteners and to view the Walk Off The Earth cover and music video, visit www.velcro.com.

About Velcro Companies:

Velcro Companies is a technology-driven, global organization providing versatile, strong, reliable and durable fastening solutions that solve problems in simple, elegant and surprising ways. VELCRO® Brand products are used by businesses and consumers around the world and can be found in the Transportation, Medical, Packaging, Construction, Personal Care and Industrial markets. We have a heritage of innovation spanning more than 60 years and hold more than 400 active patents and numerous trademarks, including the VELCRO® trademark. To buy genuine VELCRO® Brand products and find out more about our company, visit www.velcro.com.

