VELDSKOEN SHOES EXPANDS IN THE USA, INVESTS INTO MARKET GROWTH AFTER BUY-BACK FROM ASHTON KUTCHER AND MARK CUBAN

News provided by

Veldskoen Shoes

21 Feb, 2024, 14:31 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veldskoen Shoes, the renowned South African footwear brand, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion in the United States, marking a strategic move to enhance its presence in the North American market.

This expansion initiative comes after its initial investment from California-based Fun Brands and acclaimed entrepreneurs Ashton Kutcher and Mark Cuban in 2018. It was bought back by the founding families of Veldskoen in late 2023.

Nick Dreyer, co-founder of Veldskoen, expressed his enthusiasm for the plans, stating, "I am excited about Veldskoen Shoes' journey in the United States. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and comfort aligns with our values, and I believe we have tremendous potential in this market." Dreyer continues "We are very happy in our new US headquarters in Atlanta and this expansion will allow us to bring our unique and high-quality footwear to even more customers showing off South-African manufacturing excellence." Nick concludes, "We are grateful for the support we received from Fun Brands, Ashton Kutcher and Mark Cuban."

The strategic investment will fuel Veldskoen Shoes' ambitious growth plans, including partnering with new retail outlets, an enhanced online presence, and increased marketing efforts to reach a broader audience.

Veldskoen Shoes is well-known for its iconic, handmade, and ethically crafted footwear, inspired by the traditional South African "Veldskoen" or "Field Shoe" – a durable and comfortable shoe designed for most terrains. The brand's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility has resonated with consumers globally. Its famous coloured soles and laces and South African flag label are its instantly recognisable signature features.

Fans of the shoe include Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, actress Briana Evigan and British journalist Jeremy Clarkson.

The expansion plan includes the opening of new offices in Atlanta, Georgia, increased availability in major retail outlets, strategic pop-ups in major cities, and a strengthened e-commerce platform to make Veldskoen Shoes easily accessible to consumers across the country.

Veldskoen Shoes invites the public to join them in celebrating this milestone and looks forward to bringing their comfortable and stylish footwear to even more people in the United States.

Editors notes:

www.veldskoenshoes.com

About Veldskoen Shoes:

Veldskoen Shoes is a South African footwear brand known for its iconic, eco-friendly, and ethically crafted shoes inspired by the traditional "Veldskoen." With a commitment to quality, comfort, and sustainability, Veldskoen Shoes has gained recognition globally for its unique footwear offerings.

SOURCE Veldskoen Shoes

Also from this source

Veldskoen Shoes Launches Digital Travel Platform in partnership with Travel Industry Leader, Rhino Africa

Veldskoen Shoes Launches Digital Travel Platform in partnership with Travel Industry Leader, Rhino Africa

Veldskoen Shoes, the iconic footwear brand known for its legendary handmade shoes, is proud to announce a strategic partnership in the United States...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.