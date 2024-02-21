VELDSKOEN SHOES EXPANDS IN THE USA, INVESTS INTO MARKET GROWTH AFTER BUY-BACK FROM ASHTON KUTCHER AND MARK CUBAN

Veldskoen, iconic African shoe brand grows strategic US investment. Buys back shares from Ashton Kutcher and Mark Cuban. Post this

Nick Dreyer, co-founder of Veldskoen, expressed his enthusiasm for the plans, stating, "I am excited about Veldskoen Shoes' journey in the United States. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and comfort aligns with our values, and I believe we have tremendous potential in this market." Dreyer continues "We are very happy in our new US headquarters in Atlanta and this expansion will allow us to bring our unique and high-quality footwear to even more customers showing off South-African manufacturing excellence." Nick concludes, "We are grateful for the support we received from Fun Brands, Ashton Kutcher and Mark Cuban."

The strategic investment will fuel Veldskoen Shoes' ambitious growth plans, including partnering with new retail outlets, an enhanced online presence, and increased marketing efforts to reach a broader audience.

Veldskoen Shoes is well-known for its iconic, handmade, and ethically crafted footwear, inspired by the traditional South African "Veldskoen" or "Field Shoe" – a durable and comfortable shoe designed for most terrains. The brand's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility has resonated with consumers globally. Its famous coloured soles and laces and South African flag label are its instantly recognisable signature features.

Fans of the shoe include Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, actress Briana Evigan and British journalist Jeremy Clarkson.

The expansion plan includes the opening of new offices in Atlanta, Georgia, increased availability in major retail outlets, strategic pop-ups in major cities, and a strengthened e-commerce platform to make Veldskoen Shoes easily accessible to consumers across the country.

Veldskoen Shoes invites the public to join them in celebrating this milestone and looks forward to bringing their comfortable and stylish footwear to even more people in the United States.

