Velex Accelerates Growth with Expansion into the Florida Market

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velex, one of the largest technical field services companies in the U.S., has announced its expansion into the Florida market.

Founded in 2013, Velex is dedicated to deploying next-generation networks efficiently while exceeding industry quality and safety standards. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and currently operates nationwide.

Velex will open two new facilities in Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa, and create hundreds of jobs to boost the job market. Tweet this Velex Florida expansion

To meet the growing demands for highspeed wireless networks and consumers' thirst for data, Velex will build, upgrade, and power the networks that Florida residents rely on to stay connected. The work will help to ease congestion significantly, smooth the transition to 5G and other next-generation networks, and help Floridians roll out a variety of network innovations over time.

Velex is focused on deploying and upgrading thousands of sites in the Florida market, with Allios, its sister supply chain company, providing the end-to-end material management.

Velex will open two new facilities in Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa, Fla., and create hundreds of jobs to boost the Florida job market.

"Our expansion into the Florida market is the right step for Florida residents and for our business growth strategy," said Gaby Saliby Chief Executive Office at Velex. "Our unique end-to-end integrated approach to deployment will help speed up improved connections through our telecom services and supply chain management capabilities. Our presence in the state provides us the opportunity to expand our service to current and future markets across the Southeast region."

Velex is already experiencing massive growth in the Southeast region and is building teams of tower, small cell, and civil technicians to meet demand. From world-class training to daily support from quality and safety instructors, Velex will now provide career development and growth opportunities to entry-level and experienced technicians in the Florida area. State-of-the-art industry training will allow employees to build lasting careers, deploying 5G and beyond for the smart economy.

Interested in joining the team? Visit our careers page to learn more about our open positions and how we're powering progress.

About Velex

Velex is one of the largest technical field services companies for telecom deployment in the U.S. With in-house crews nationwide, they deliver wireless infrastructure deployment services, including macro deployments, new site builds, small cell, microwave, DAS, fiber (G-PON), electrical, and other services. Velex is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. www.velex.com

Contact:

Jessica Esparza

[email protected]

SOURCE Velex