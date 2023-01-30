Velixo Highlights Record-Breaking Results and Strong Momentum at Acumatica Summit 2023

Former Acumatica CEO and Microsoft Executive Jon Roskill joins as Chairman of the Board; new strategic partnership with Acumatica announced

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Velixo, the #1 company in the Acumatica ISV ecosystem with its Velixo Cloud Reporting Suite, today announced the appointment of Jon Roskill , former Acumatica CEO and Microsoft executive, to its board of directors as Chairman, further cementing Velixo's leadership position in the Acumatica ecosystem. Roskill is also investing in Velixo, illustrating his commitment to the company.

Launched in 2018 with great fanfare, the Velixo Cloud Reporting Suite integrates Acumatica ERP and Microsoft Excel, giving real-time access to ERP data as well as tools that facilitate reporting, planning, data management and business process automation. Collectively, the Velixo Cloud Reporting suite helps businesses of all sizes increase their efficiency, eliminates manual processes and accelerates their financial close – all from the comfort of a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. A recipient of the Acumatica ISV of the Year and Acumatica Innovation Awards, Velixo prides itself on constant innovation and boasts the highest customer satisfaction in the marketplace.

Jon Roskill joins Velixo Board of Directors

A former Corporate Vice President at Microsoft and CEO of Acumatica, Mr. Roskill brings decades of executive and advisory experience to the Velixo board as the company continues its expansion in the ERP market. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor with EQT Partners after spending eight years with Acumatica – a Cloud ERP provider – and is a board member at Entersekt, X Shore as well as an advisor to Seattle-based West River Group.

"Jon joins our board of directors at a critical time. Velixo is at an inflection point in our growth and expansion," said Gabriel Michaud, CEO of Velixo. "His vast experience in scaling up software companies will bring enormous value to Velixo."

"Velixo has a tremendous opportunity ahead of it, and I'm excited to be joining at such a pivotal time in its growth," added Roskill. "ERP's best-kept secret is Excel – so much happens in spreadsheets, and Velixo, with its proven technology, excellent leadership, passionate customer base and solid financial foundation is well positioned to become a global leader."

High customer satisfaction leads to record-breaking year

In 2022, Velixo again consistently delivered the highest customer satisfaction results across the industry, as seen through both industry research and customer reviews in the Acumatica Marketplace. This strong focus on its thousands of customers is what led to another record-breaking year at Velixo, with near triple-digit growth globally.

Implicit in customer satisfaction is the ability to deliver a quality customer experience, something Velixo is recognizing in its annual Channel Partner Awards:

Worldwide Partner of the Year: SWK Technologies

ANZ Partner of the Year: Kilimanjaro Consulting

South Africa Partner of the Year: Adinga

France Partner of the Year: Parthena Consultant

of the Year: Parthena Consultant Partner Spotlight Award – Highest Attach Rate: Emerald TC

Partner Spotlight Award – Fast Start: Cloud Factory

New strategic partnership with Acumatica

Most recently, Velixo announced that its Acumatica product is now available exclusively through the Acumatica ISV Marketplace, opening the magic of Velixo to the full breadth of Acumatica resellers.

"The Acumatica ISV Marketplace offers a rich variety of connected and integrated solutions, and Velixo has positioned itself as an innovator in Excel-based reporting," said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica. "Velixo constantly enhances its product and masterfully leverages new features and enhancements in the Acumatica platform. I'm delighted to be able to offer Velixo to Acumatica customers through our marketplace and help meet their growing business demands."

About Velixo

The Velixo Cloud Reporting Suite integrates Cloud ERPs with Microsoft Excel, giving real-time access to ERP data as well as tools that facilitate reporting, planning, data management and business process automation.

