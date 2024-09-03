VELMENI® RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE

FIRST DENTAL AI TO BE APPROVED FOR PANORAMIC X-RAYS + BITEWING & PERIAPICAL

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VELMENI announced today it received FDA 510(k) clearance for VELMENI for DENTISTS, an innovative AI that analyzes and annotates dental X-Rays.

VELMENI for DENTISTS (V4D) assists dentists in the detection of dental caries, fillings/restorations, fixed prostheses, and implants in digital bitewing, periapical, and panoramic radiographs of permanent teeth in patients 15 years of age or older.

VELMENI is the first dental AI approved by the FDA to detect pathologies in panoramic X-Rays. VELMENI for DENTISTS adds its US FDA clearance to existing Canadian MDEL and New Zealand MEDSAFE clearances.

VELMENI for DENTISTS's AI-driven computer-aided clinical radiology solution is available to dentists throughout North America, Canada and many other parts of the world.

VELMENI collaborated closely with over 50 dentists, clinical members of VELMENI's dental board , and 1300 dentists participating in a beta program that provided valuable and insightful feedback. Over 90% of dentists agreed VELMENI's AI technology could be very helpful and said they would adopt it in their dental practice.

Finally I have an AI that works with panoramic radiographs!

—Pedram Eli Mastour, DDS

Former Asst. Prof, USC & Private Practice CA

Many dental conditions are difficult to see in dental X-Rays. The VELMENI AI reveals numerous pathologies, increasing diagnostic accuracy.

As a follower of the latest advances in digital dentistry, I'm keeping my eye on VELMENI!

—Ed Zuckerberg, DDS

Renowned Dentist & Key Advisor to VELMENI

Each finding is evaluated and accepted or rejected by the dentist to ensure diagnoses and treatment decisions are made by a human dental expert.

Because of VELMENI's "crowdsourced" design, every time a dentist accepts or rejects the AI's findings, that real world data contributes to future releases making the product smarter and more accurate for everyone.

VELMENI is pioneering new developments in the analysis of 3D/CBCT scans, virtual reality, immersive patient education, and more. Our ultimate goal is to bring quality dental care to a billion underserved patients around the world.

VELMENI creates innovative technologies that impact patients, dentists, and the world.

—Mini Suri, CEO, VELMENI

VELMENI is a global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. VELMENI's AI integrates with existing practice management and dental imaging software to help dentists deliver high-quality care, improve patient acceptance, and automate administrative tasks.

VELMENI thanks all those who believed in our product, and invested their time and financial resources to make this dream a reality.

Visit https://velmeni.ai for more information.

