VELO AND THE McLAREN FORMULA 1® TEAM'S FAN-DESIGNED LIVERY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AS LANDO NORRIS WINS 2025 DRIVERS' CHAMPIONSHIP IN ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the McLaren Formula 1® Team's Lando Norris celebrated his first ever Drivers' Championship win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix whilst driving the MCL39 fan-designed livery. The VELO and the McLaren Formula 1® Team's livery design concept, co-created by nine superfans, features a series of bespoke icons, representing cherished fan memories and symbols, including an icon representing the papaya family and an icon representing back-to-back Constructors' Champions.

Following this epic win, the team are celebrating a legendary 8 1-2 finishes as they close off the season to their second Constructors' Championship year.

+18 Only. This product contains nicotine and is addictive.

ABOUT VELO

Originating in Scandinavia, Velo is a global brand of nicotine pouches.

Nicotine pouches are small pouches that contain nicotine. They're designed to be tucked between your lip and gum, where they release nicotine over a short time – this can be different from brand to brand. For adult nicotine consumers, nicotine pouches can be an alternative to cigarettes and a convenient way to consume nicotine. Nicotine consumers have more choices than ever, as VELO pouches also come in an assortment of flavours and nicotine strengths for different tastes and nicotine experience levels.

About BAT

BAT is a leading global multi-category consumer goods business. Underpinned by world-leading science and research and development, our purpose is to create A Better Tomorrow™ by Building a Smokeless World.

Central to achieving this is the concept of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) – the switching of smokers, who would otherwise continue to smoke, from risky forms of combustible tobacco products like cigarettes, to lower risk profile smokeless tobacco and nicotine products. This is outlined further in Omni™, an evidence-based manifesto for change, which captures BAT's commitment and progress on THR.

BAT employs more than 48,000 people and, in 2024, generated revenue of £25.9bn, with an adjusted profit from operations of £11.9bn.

BAT's aim is to have 50 million adult consumers of its smokeless products by 2030 and generate 50% of its revenue from these products by 2035. With 30.5 million current users – including vapour brand Vuse; heated product brand glo; and modern oral (nicotine pouch) brand Velo – BAT's new category revenues have climbed to £3.4bn in 2024, with strong progress in profitability.

BAT continues to strive towards reducing its use of virgin raw materials, enhancing the communities in which it operates and working towards net zero across its value chain by 2050. BAT received a "Triple-A" rating from CDP for its 2024 disclosures on Climate Change, Water Security and Forests; and was recently named a Financial Times Climate Leader for the fifth year running.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 22 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

