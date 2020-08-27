VELO Launches Adult Nicotine Consumer-Focused E-Commerce Website, shop.velo.com

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC") today announced its new consumer-focused e-commerce website for the VELO brand, https://shop.velo.com. The platform is designed to enable age 21+ adult nicotine consumers (ANCs) to identify and purchase the modern oral products they are looking for. The new https://shop.velo.com site is designed to be engaging and informative.

Through the site, age 21+ adult nicotine consumers will have the opportunity to learn about VELO products; interact with the brand and engage across channels; and now shop online to purchase their ideal modern oral product. As part of VELO's continued commitment to responsibility, the site will continue to require robust third-party age verification prior to purchase.

"Today's adult nicotine consumers are looking for unique products that fit their modern-day lives, so VELO offers a portfolio of product options with adult nicotine consumer moments in mind," said Amy Harp, vice president digital marketing and e-commerce. "Our proven ability to develop a range of enjoyable alternatives to traditional combustibles is a testament to our deep understanding of our consumers and our team's ability to deliver."

The release of the e-commerce website marks a major step for the Company's digital-first initiative to reach adult nicotine consumers where they are.

"This website was developed thoughtfully and diligently to meet our high standards for responsible marketing while delivering sought-after product access for our adult nicotine consumers," said Harp.

VELO also remains available for purchase online at www.vuse.com.

For more information about VELO and the full VELO product portfolio, please visit www.velo.com.

About VELO/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

VELO is the industry-leading modern oral nicotine brand globally, and VELO-branded products in the United States are designed to provide adult tobacco consumers with innovative, enjoyable alternatives to traditional combustible and smokeless tobacco. VELO products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing VELO products.

To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, please visit www.rjrvapor.com.

To learn more about VELO, please visit www.velo.com.

