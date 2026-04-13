Velo Med Spa Introduces alloClae®: The Next Evolution in Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Developed by Tiger Aesthetics, alloClae® is a groundbreaking structural adipose filler designed to restore volume, enhance contour, and provide natural cushioning using sterilized, donor-derived adipose tissue. This advanced technology marks a major step forward in aesthetic medicine, offering patients a highly effective alternative to traditional fat grafting and synthetic fillers.

At Velo Med Spa, alloClae® will be strategically integrated into signature treatments such as the Velo Breastlyft™ and the Velo Peach Collection, targeting areas like the breasts, hips, and gluteal contours. Through Velo's proprietary Velo Method, patients can now experience a more refined, balanced, and natural-looking enhancement—without surgery or the need for liposuction.

What sets alloClae® apart is its ability to preserve the natural three-dimensional structure of adipose tissue, including key components like collagen and extracellular matrix proteins. This allows for immediate volume restoration while supporting long-lasting, biologically harmonious results. Additionally, alloClae® undergoes advanced sterilization to ensure safety, reduce immunogenic response, and deliver consistent, reliable outcomes.

"Velo Med Spa is committed to bringing the most advanced, results-driven treatments to our patients," said a representative of Velo Med Spa. "The introduction of alloClae® aligns perfectly with our mission of helping clients look like themselves, only better through innovative, non-surgical solutions."

Unlike traditional fat transfer procedures, alloClae® does not require harvesting fat from the patient, making it an ideal option for individuals seeking enhancement without downtime or surgical intervention. The treatment is designed for precise, subcutaneous placement in areas where structural support and volume are desired.

As with all medical aesthetic procedures, treatments using alloClae® are performed by qualified professionals, with personalized consultations to determine candidacy and treatment goals.

To learn more about alloClae® and schedule a consultation, contact Velo Med Spa today.

SOURCE Velo Med Spa