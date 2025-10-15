Velo3D and iRocket Strengthen U.S. Aerospace & Defense Supply Chains Through Expanded Additive Manufacturing Partnership

iRocket invests in Velo3D Sapphire® printers and Rapid Production Solutions to scale U.S.-based production of reusable launch vehicle and defense hardware

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO), a leading provider of advanced metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology for mission-critical parts, today announced an expanded partnership with Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket),a next-generation aerospace company developing 100% reusable launch vehicles, and 3D printing will allow iRocket to iterate on the design with each recoverable launch. In addition, iRocket's pivotal use of additive manufacturing in Solid Rocket Motor production to serve the growing interceptor market will help expand and reindustrialize the depilated defense base. The collaboration includes iRocket's acquisition of Velo3D's Sapphire® printers and the adoption of Velo3D's Rapid Production Solutions (RPS), enabling faster, more scalable production of propulsion and structural components for space and defense applications.

This expanded partnership represents a significant milestone in strengthening U.S. supply chains by combining Velo3D's proven AM platform with iRocket's mission to deliver reusable rockets and solid rocket motors for interceptors. iRocket will Recondition, Reload, and Relaunch™ its vehicles in under 24 hours, just like how airplanes are used today. iRocket is positioned to deliver critical parts with speed, precision, and repeatability, addressing some of the most pressing aerospace and defense needs with the strength of its collaboration with Velo3D.

"Working with iRocket exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in building resilient, U.S.-based manufacturing," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO, Velo3D. "By integrating their Sapphire printers into our Rapid Production Solutions, iRocket can seamlessly transition from prototype to production, achieving the consistency and scalability required for flight-critical and defense hardware."

Founded in 2018, iRocket is developing the Shockwave 100%reusable launch vehicle designed for rapid turnaround and reusability between missions. The company has secured contracts and collaborations with the U.S. Space Force and Air Force Research Laboratory to advance propulsion and defense applications. In July 2025, iRocket and Billionaire industrialist Hon. Wilbur L. Ross announced plans to go public on NASDAQ via a $400 million SPAC merger with BPGC Acquisition Corp., underscoring its growing market presence and capital momentum.

"Velo3D's additive manufacturing technology gives us the freedom to design and produce propulsion system components and 3D print complex geometries that couldn't be built by traditional methods," said Asad Malik, CEO, iRocket. "By expanding our collaboration, we gain the speed, flexibility, and control needed to achieve our mission of delivering reusable, high-frequency launch capabilities for both commercial space and national defense customers."

Velo3D's Sapphire printer family is uniquely capable of producing large, complex geometries with minimal support structures, making it ideal for propulsion, turbomachinery, and thermal management systems. Its integrated software and hardware platform—including Flow™ print software, Assure™ quality control, and Intelligent Fusion process control—ensures consistent, traceable production of aerospace-grade parts across multiple machines and sites.

The partnership aligns with U.S. government and industry priorities to strengthen domestic supply chains, secure production of critical technologies, and accelerate the pace of innovation in aerospace and defense.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company focused on building mission-critical parts without compromise. Its solution unlocks advanced design freedom and scalability across the defense, space, aviation, and energy sectors. Velo3D's integrated platform includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire printer family, and the Assure quality control system—powered by its Intelligent Fusion process. Learn more at www.velo3d.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect", "estimate", "project", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "believes", "predicts", "potential", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations about the trading price of the Company's common stock resulting from the reverse stock split, the Company's potential listing of its common stock on a national securities exchange, and the Company's other expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of the Company's control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by applicable law.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.