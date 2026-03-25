Velo3D Announces Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO) ("Velo3D" or the "Company"), a leader in additive manufacturing ("AM") technology known for transforming aerospace and defense supply chains through world-class metal AM, today announced the appointment of James Suva as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6, 2026.

Mr. Suva replaces Bernard Chung, who has been serving as Acting Chief Financial Officer since December 31, 2025, pending the completion of the Company's search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chung will continue to serve as the Company's Controller.

Mr. Suva brings more than 20 years of capital markets and technology sector experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Cricut. He will be responsible for the Company's finance, accounting, treasury, and investor relations activities.

"We are excited to welcome Jim as our Chief Financial Officer. He brings extensive capital markets experience and deep additive manufacturing industry expertise that will be critical as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities," said Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. "I would also like to thank Bernie for his steady leadership and dedication in stepping up as Acting CFO during the transition. We are pleased that he will continue to contribute to the Company's success in his role as Controller."

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as AM—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The Company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The Company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D was named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding Mr. Suva's anticipated appointment, his expected role and contributions, and the Company's future growth and financial strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequently filed reports and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.