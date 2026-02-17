Velo3D Secures $11.5 Million Full Rate Production RPS Contract from Key US Defense Prime Contractor

Contract delivers essential system components for a sensitive national security program entering full-rate production

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal components has been awarded a multi-year full rate production contract from a key U.S. defense contractor, valued at $11.5 million in support of a high-profile national security program.

"Velo3D is absolutely honored to continue supporting key industry partners delivering critical programs that strengthen our national security," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "This multi-year full rate production contract signals the trust and confidence our customers have in Velo3D to scale programs rapidly through faster part delivery, enhanced reliability and the surge capacity needed to meet evolving demands of their customers."

The contract leverages Velo3D's Rapid Production Solution (RPS) and industrial-scale Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) printing capability to produce high-performance, critical components quickly and at a lower cost than the same components produced using traditional subtractive manufacturing methods.

All Velo3D Sapphire® printers are assembled in the United States and capable of printing parts up to 600mm in diameter and one meter in height repeatably across the entire fleet of Velo3D Sapphire® printers. This advancement significantly expands addressable applications, enabling larger part production while offering the many benefits of LPBF technology, such as higher fidelity printing and Velo3D's best in class layer-by-layer in-situ process monitoring.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

