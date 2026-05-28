Velo3D to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided byVelo3D, Inc.
May 28, 2026, 09:00 ET
FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO) ("Velo3D" or the "Company"), a leader in additive manufacturing ("AM") technology known for transforming aerospace and defense supply chains through world-class metal AM, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- RedChip Future Tech (Virtual)
- Date: June 10, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Format: Webcast presentation and Q&A
- Planet MicroCap (Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas)
- Date: June 17, 2026
- Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Presentation Room: TRACK 2 - Da Vinci 2
- Format: Webcast presentation and one-on-one meetings (June 17–18)
To learn more about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email [email protected].
About Velo3D:
Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company that enables customers to build mission-critical metal parts. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process.
SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.
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