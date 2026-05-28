Velo3D to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO) ("Velo3D" or the "Company"), a leader in additive manufacturing ("AM") technology known for transforming aerospace and defense supply chains through world-class metal AM, announced today that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

RedChip Future Tech (Virtual) Date : June 10, 2026 Time : 12:00 p.m. ET Format : Webcast presentation and Q&A



Planet MicroCap (Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas) Date : June 17, 2026 Time : 4:30 p.m. PT Presentation Room : TRACK 2 - Da Vinci 2 Format : Webcast presentation and one-on-one meetings (June 17–18)



To learn more about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email [email protected].

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company that enables customers to build mission-critical metal parts. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.