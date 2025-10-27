Velo3D to Present at Starting 5 Virtual Investor Conference: Defense Edition, Hosted by MS Microcaps & Atrium Research, on October 27 at 1:25 p.m. ET

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO), a leading provider of advanced metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology transforming aerospace and defense supply chains, today announced that company management will present at the Starting 5 Virtual Investor Conference: Defense Edition, hosted by MS Microcaps and Atrium Research, on October 27, 2025, at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Dr. Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D, will be speaking at the event, which will feature presentations from innovative defense and industrial technology companies, along with insights from institutional investors focused on high-growth markets.

"As a U.S.-based company, Velo3D is deeply committed to advancing the nation's defense industrial base through innovation, reliability, and scale," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "Our success in qualifying mission-critical parts and building strategic partnerships across defense programs demonstrates the trust our customers place in our technology and our role in strengthening America's manufacturing capabilities."

To register for the conference or access additional details, visit https://msmicrocaps.com/msm-conference-october-2025/.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

SOURCE Velo3D, Inc.