Velo3D's Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) Enables Intergalactic Space to Accelerate Time-to-Market for Aviation Microtube Heat Exchanger Program

FREMONT, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo3D, Inc. (Nasdaq: VELO) ("Velo3D" or the "Company"), a leader in additive manufacturing ("AM") technology known for transforming aerospace and defense supply chains through world-class metal AM, today announced that Intergalactic has leveraged the Company's Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) to produce IN718 microtube heat exchanger headers for an aviation program with aggressive system-level test deadlines. These components are intended for use in a cabin air heat exchanger assembly designed for a mass-produced commercial aircraft. The parts were manufactured on the Sapphire XC, Velo3D's high-productivity platform and the industry leader in large-format IN718 printing.

"Customers with aggressive program timelines rely on Rapid Production Solutions to get hardware fast without redesign and without lengthy development cycles," said, Velo3D Chief Revenue Officer, Michelle Sidwell. "RPS embodies Velo3D's mission to remove friction from innovation and give our customers a true competitive edge."

The printed components include large-radius geometries and sweeping low-angle transitions that are typically constrained by the mechanical recoaters used in legacy laser-powder-bed-fusion systems. By using the Sapphire XC's non-contact recoater, and Velo3D's advanced parameter sets, the parts were produced as designed with minimal internal support structures and without design concessions.

RPS enabled Intergalactic to move from design to printed parts in just a couple of weeks, supporting an accelerated path to component testing and system integration. The headers were printed using Velo3D's standard, production-ready Inconel 718 parameter sets, eliminating the need for part-specific parameter development and significantly shortening the time to first articles.

This production approach also provides groundwork for a long-term supply chain strategy. By utilizing standard parameter sets on Sapphire XC, the design can be produced across any validated Sapphire® or Sapphire XC system, enabling a distributed, flexible supply chain. This production Technical Data Package (TDP) sets the foundation for a digital inventory, where identical parts can be manufactured across multiple sites without machine or site-specific development.

"Building these heat exchanger headers on the Sapphire XC supported Intergalactic's goal to meet its system-level test schedule and established the groundwork for a scalable path to a distributed supply chain for future production," said Intergalactic supply chain leader Rhett Burton.

Velo3D's RPS model leverages its fully integrated solution that includes Flow™ pre-print software, Sapphire® and Sapphire XC printers, and Assure® quality assurance to give customers a predictable, production-ready pathway from initial concept to hardware delivery.

The successful production of these Inconel 718 heat exchanger headers highlights how aviation manufacturers can use Velo3D's RPS to accelerate development timelines, meet critical test deadlines, and build a supply chain architecture that supports long-term program scalability.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company's solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D's Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2024. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements:

