Veloce Announces Pre-IPO Funding Round to Accelerate Its Growth And Continued Expansion Ahead Of A Planned Public Offering

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloce, the world's leading esports & racing growth platform, today announced it is launching a pre-IPO funding round following the success of its Series A funding in 2020, which yielded the company more than $5.5 million dollars despite the pandemic's effect on investing.

With this investment, Veloce will be expanding its existing platform in preparation for a public offering within the next year. The company will be using the investment to continue to support its rapid growth as it enters the next phases of its global development working towards the creation of a fully harmonized, 360-degree ecosystem within gaming, esports, and climate conscious sport. With a pioneering model in esports and an ever-growing audience of over 215 million views per month across its channels, Veloce has become a clear market leader. As the parent company of Veloce Racing, a pioneering team in the upcoming Extreme E series, Veloce is the first esports organization in the world to acquire a real-life sporting franchise.

"In order to continue to diversify our revenue streams, we have developed a comprehensive strategy to invest in and develop world-leading gaming and climate conscious sporting assets with the goal of expanding our existing ecosystem and further capturing our thriving mass monthly audience." says Veloce Esports CEO and Co-Founder, Rupert Svendsen-Cook. "Through a combination of our agile team, strong governance, and a balanced board with reputable and experienced investors, we are excellently positioned to continue to drive tangible value across all of our assets."

Veloce's activities and vast audience position the business as a future-facing sport and entertainment platform within the gaming, sport, media, technology, and entertainment sectors that is poised for immense growth.

Eric Tveter, Chairman of Veloce Esports and former Central Europe CEO of Liberty Global, adds "Veloce operates in innovative, dynamic and rapidly moving sectors, requiring the business to be nimble and able to evaluate new opportunities quickly. With our investments into hyper-growth markets, a diverse set of lucrative revenue streams, and a strong management team, I am confident Veloce is best suited to thrive and succeed in the modern gaming, media, sport, and entertainment sectors."

Veloce is the world's leading esports and racing growth platform focused on innovation within the gaming, sport, media, and entertainment sectors. With a pioneering model in esports and an ever-growing audience of over 215 million views per month across its channels, Veloce is a market leader — transcending advertising audience commercial value, full service esports service provisions, strategic growth investments, partnerships, and more. Veloce is building the racing esports community by creating aspirational competitive teams, leagues, exciting events, media, partnerships, and producing entertaining and engaging content. As the parent company of Veloce Racing, a pioneering Extreme E team, Veloce is the first esports organization to acquire a real-life sporting franchise. Within its ever-growing ecosystem, Veloce represents top professional athletes on the esports stage, helping them extend their brands into the virtual space and interact with fans through the future of entertainment.

