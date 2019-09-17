Velociti Expands in Construction Markets

"The construction industry is adopting technology to reduce downtime, improve the bottom line, eliminate critical safety risks and protect the business, all while gaining a competitive edge," said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. "As they are increasingly driven by interconnected technologies in the field and in their facilities, Velociti is expanding its capabilities and expertise to meet their deployment and support needs."

Recently, Velociti added two new members to its senior management team to help facilitate growth in construction and other industries.

Courtney DeMilio, vice president of strategic alliances, brings more than 20 years of experience in technology for vehicles, assets, and cargo and construction equipment to Velociti. Working with OEMs, fleet owners and rental companies throughout her career, she is focused on the latest innovations and industry progress, including construction space technologies that help ensure secure job sites, operator safety and overall efficiency in this critical vertical market. DeMilio is also an established specialist in theft-recovery programs and an expert in mixed fleet telematics. Deeply involved in committees, associations and advisory boards focused on the growth of software, platform, mobility and IoT initiatives, she often serves as a speaker to educate large corporations on how to leverage technology in their operations.

Megan Blevins, sr. director of marketing, brings to Velociti more than a decade of experience with customer engagement, and corporate storytelling and branding, to propel companies into new markets. Her demonstrated history of success crosses multiple industries, including supply chain/logistics, IoT, transportation, and construction. Most recently, she served at SkyBitz, a leading provider of asset tracking technology. Blevins is also a strong advocate for women in technology, and is involved in the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and Rotary International.

Velociti has also expanded the availability of VeloCare, its Proactive Technology Monitoring and Repair service to a wide range of industries. VeloCare now works with more than 25 different technology providers and its proactive monitoring has been used on 430,000 vehicle, asset and facility systems in transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, and food service businesses.

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services specializing in the installation and service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti's experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments such as transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information, visit www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.

