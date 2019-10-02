Velociti Reaches 500,000 Assets Monitored by VeloCare

"Every business depends on technology and is driven by a host of interconnected technologies," said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. "VeloCare, our Proactive Technology Monitoring and Repair service, is always on standby to troubleshoot, repair and replace technology with minimal downtime. Reaching 500,000 assets in less than three years showcases just how vital technology monitoring and repair services has become."

Across a range of industries, VeloCare now works with more than 25 different technology providers and its proactive monitoring has been used on 500,000 vehicle, equipment and facility systems in transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, and food service businesses. Currently, the service is rapidly expanding into more industries as the need to support the connected supply chain and the massive number of technologies surrounding it is recognized by suppliers and users alike.

"Our customers have adopted VeloCare because its proactive approach allows for technology problems to be addressed quickly and cost effectively," Powell added. "A reactive approach to technology maintenance and support leads to increased stalls across supply chains, especially when technology solutions are connected and their failure has impacts across businesses, markets and entire industries."

VeloCare is offered as a turnkey, flat monthly-based subscription for fleet and facility technologies that includes:

Program and Project Management

Proactive System Health Monitoring

System Troubleshooting via a Tech Support Call Center

On-Site Hardware Repair/Replacement

Inventory Management, RMA Processing, Shipping, Staging

VeloCare programs are customized based on service categories, term, fleet and facility size, response times, and geography and other parameters. Visibility into all VeloCare activity is available 24/7 in Velociti's customer portal, Velogic, powered by salesforce.com.

For more information, please visit information.velociti.com/velocare

About Velociti Inc

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services specializing in the installation and service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti's experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments such as transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues. For more information, visit www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.

SOURCE Velociti Inc.

Related Links

http://www.velociti.com

