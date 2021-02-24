Velocity, A Managed Services Company and Screenvision Media Strike Agreement to Deploy In-Lobby Digital Media Network

HOLLAND, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company that provides network management, voice and data connectivity solutions, and other telecommunications services, along with digital media displays and advertising networks, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Screenvision Media to deploy an in-lobby digital media network.

Screenvision Media (Screenvision) is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby media, and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. This partnership enhances Velocity's position in the digital out of home (DOOH) media network by adding additional advertising touchpoints throughout the moviegoing experience.

"We are excited to continue the expansion of our DOOH media networks with Screenvision. We have a very strong existing relationship with Screenvision across content distribution and other OOH networks in grocery and hospitality. We are very optimistic about the potential revenue stream from these cinema lobbies as moviegoers return to theaters," said Greg Kiley, CEO of Velocity.

Through this dynamic partnership, Velocity will install a combination of digital posters and digital standees in Screenvision's existing network of theaters. The initial rollout will access between 500 and 1000 theaters and constitute 2,000 to 4,000 state-of-the-art digital screens. Geopath will measure the advertising network, and in addition to Screenvision selling, the screens will be accessible on programmatic exchanges and available to studios to promote upcoming movie releases.

"We are looking forward to expanding our lobby footprint within our overall cinema advertising network and growing our partnership with Velocity. The lobbies play an impactful role for our clients seeking to connect to moviegoers as brands can reinforce and amplify the on-screen message before and after the movie. Also, the incremental screens provide us additional impressions to satisfy the demand for on-screen advertising," said John Partilla, CEO of Screenvision Media.

Velocity and Screenvision's long-standing relationship continues to provide brands the maximum opportunity to create meaningful and memorable impressions and engage highly targeted audiences in the complex media market.

ABOUT VELOCITY, A MANAGED SERVICES COMPANY

Velocity delivers a single-source approach to managed services in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. With an in-house team of experienced IT consultants, software development and engineering experts, Velocity delivers customized, customer-focused, and best-in-class solutions by integrating the latest technologies into all its product offerings. Velocity also manages digital signage and DOOH media solutions within the same verticals.

Founded in 2005 by Greg Kiley, CEO, Velocity is a privately held company with more than 500 employees. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, with offices in Kansas City, Charlotte, Miami and San Antonio. The company has 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information: https://www.velocitymsc.com/.

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. The company provides comprehensive advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors and sports venues nationwide. The Screenvision Media advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide, delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/.

SOURCE Velocity, A Managed Services Company

