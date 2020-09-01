Velocity, A Managed Services Company Announces Acquisition of IMOXIEMEDIA Corporation to Enhance its Cinema Solutions Division

HOLLAND, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company that provides network management, connectivity, and telecommunications, today announced its acquisition of IMOXIEMEDIA, Inc., a company engaged in the provision of fulfillment, marketing and support services to the motion picture industry. This acquisition enhances Velocity's ability to provide its customers in the entertainment industry with a comprehensive suite of marketing services.

IMOXIEMEDIA provides physical and digital fulfillment solutions and innovations for the future of the entertainment industry. The company closely partners with major entertainment studios and theatrical exhibitors to distribute signage and promotional materials throughout North America.

"Over the past 15 years, we've built a strong reputation for being fast and nimble to reach our goals and to serve our customers. Acquiring IMOXIEMEDIA was the next step in our evolution and was the right move for us in efforts to expand our portfolio and enable new opportunities and solutions for our customers," said Greg Kiley, Founder and CEO of Velocity.

Both companies recognized the need to expand their offerings to provide more of a one-stop-shopping experience for their customers. "Combining IMOXIEMEDIA's physical distribution services, assets and talent with our digital solutions will allow our customers to seamlessly select the perfect mix of static and digital signage to meet their needs," said Joe Ross, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Velocity.

"This acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Velocity to grow its physical marketing distribution services and continue the transformation into digital marketing offerings," said Mary Nakagawa, Co-Founder of IMOXIEMEDIA.

Prior to its acquisition by Velocity, IMOXIEMEDIA was primarily owned and operated by two women leadership team members, Mary Nakagawa and Cami Martinez. Both Nakagawa and Martinez will continue to have an ownership interest in IMOXIEMEDIA and play a critical role in managing this business. Co-founder Michael McLaughlin will also be joining Velocity, bringing entertainment experience and unique expertise to the company.

ABOUT VELOCITY

Velocity delivers a streamlined, single-source approach to managed services for over 15 years – continually earning the trust of its growing client base in the retail, hospitality and motion picture industries. With an in-house team of seasoned software development and engineering experts and numerous hardware and software design and utility patents, Velocity offers highly customized, customer-focused and best-in-class solutions, by integrating the latest technologies available into all its product offerings. From development to implementation and upkeep, Velocity manages all aspects of the service and deployment, allowing customers to keep their focus on their core principal business priorities. Velocity's core services include network management, connectivity and telecommunications, on-site repairs and service, and field project rollouts and implementations.

Based in Holland, Ohio, right outside of Toledo, Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 500 employees. The company has 13 redundant data centers, more than 5,500 certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. Further information can be found at www.velocitymsc.com.

ABOUT IMOXIEMEDIA CORPORATION

IMOXIEMEDIA provides marketing distribution services to the entertainment and consumer products industries. Primary services include asset management, fulfillment, and distribution, coupled with a comprehensive, innovative, cloud-based distribution platform. Located in Los Angeles, California, IMOXIEMEDIA's partners offer over 100 years of combined industry expertise.

